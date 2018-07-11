PEO Ships: Future Surface Combatant Hull Still Undecided, But Will Use Flight III DDG-51 Combat System (excerpt)

(Source: USNI News; posted July 11, 2018)

By Megan Eckstein

ARLINGTON, Va. --- The Navy’s vision of what its next large surface combatant will look like still remains unclear, but that future hull will almost certainly run the DDG-51 Flight III’s combat system, the Program Executive Officer for Ships said today.Rear Adm. William Galinis said today that the PEO, along with the surface warfare directorate at the Pentagon and other stakeholders, is “still in the very, very early stages of concept development” on the large combatant piece of the Future Surface Combatant family of systems.Despite the Navy’s preference towards using mature parent designs for new programs – like the ongoing frigate competition’s requirement to have a parent design, and leveraging the San Antonio-class LPD design for the LX(R) program – Galinis said no decisions have been made as to whether the Navy would want to use an existing design for its next large combatant, or if a useful design even exists.What is clear at this point, though, is that “the initial concepts start with a DDG-51 Flight III combat system, and we build off of that. Probably bringing in a new [hull, mechanical and electrical] infrastructure and a new power architecture to support that combat system.” (end of excerpt)-ends-