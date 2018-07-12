Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defence; issued July 12, 2018)

Fluor Marine Propulsion LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $1,223,529,973 cost-plus-fixed fee contract for naval nuclear propulsion work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory.



This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative estimated value of this contract to $13,072,285,773.



Work will be performed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (46 percent); Schenectady, New York (45 percent); and Idaho Falls, Idaho (9 percent). No funds are being obligated at time of award.



No completion date or other additional information is provided on Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program contracts.



This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website and the U.S. Department of Energy’s FedConnect, with two offers received.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-2130).



