Sea Lion’s Qualification Phase Has Started

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued July 13, 2018)

The second Sea Lion prototype takes off on its first flight. (Airbus photo)

DONAUWÖRTH, Germany --- The second prototype of the NH90 Sea Lion has performed its first flight in serial configuration on July 10. This event marks the beginning of the helicopter’s qualification phase together with the customer’s official authorities.



When the qualification phase is finished, the German customer will release the military type certificate to allow the first serial delivery, which is scheduled for end of 2019.



Altogether, 18 helicopters are on order.





