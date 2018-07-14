Lockheed Martin Seen Leading Race to Develop F-2’s Successor (excerpt)

(Source: The Yomiuri Shimbun; published July 14, 2018)

The [Japanese] Defense Ministry views Lockheed Martin Corp. as the leading candidate to develop fighter jets to succeed the F-2 fighters in the Air Self-Defense Force, according to government sources.Lockheed, fellow major American defense contractor Boeing Co. and Britain’s BAE Systems PLC submitted their proposals on developing a successor to the F-2 to the ministry on Friday.Though the ministry favors Lockheed’s plan, it is carefully examining the three proposals as the price presented by Lockheed was higher than the initial estimate.According to the government sources, Lockheed’s plan is to develop the new fighters based on the F-22, which are the U.S. Air Force’s high-performing stealth fighters. The proposal calls for the installment of electronic devices that are used in F-35 fighter jets, which are part of the ASDF fleet, in the new fighters. The plan assumes that Japan and the United States will jointly develop the new aircraft.Boeing’s plan is to use F-15 fighters, which are the ASDF’s mainstay fighters, as the basis of the new fighters, which will have partial stealth capabilities through joint Japan-U.S. development.BAE Systems’ plan will have Japan and Britain jointly developing the new fighters by utilizing technologies applied to Typhoon fighters, which are the British Royal Air Force’s mainstay fighter jets. (end of excerpt)-ends-