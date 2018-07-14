Turkish Jet Trainer to Be On Show At International Fair (excerpt)

(Source: Anadolu Agency; posted July 14, 2018)

By Goksel Yildirim

Turkish Aerospace Industries is exhibiting for the first time at this week’s Farnborough air show a full-scale mockup of the Hurjet jet trainer that it is developing to replace the Turkish Air Force’s T-38 Talons. (TAI photo)





The week-long Farnborough Airshow, one of the world's top aviation events, starts in the U.K. on Monday.



The Hurjet aircraft is the fruit of an advanced jet trainer and light attack aircraft project launched last year by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), and is expected to make its first flight in 2023 -- Turkey’s centennial. (end of excerpt)





Click here for the full story, on the Anadolu Agency website.



Advanced Jet Trainer & Light Attack Aircraft Development (Hürjet) Project

(Source: Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.; undated)

Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TAI) has recently launched a project named as “Advanced Jet Trainer & Light Attack Aircraft (Hürjet) Project” on 14th of August 2017. It is aimed to develop a jet trainer and light attack aircraft primarily to meet the needs of Turkish Air Force (TurAF) and international market.



The main aim of the project is to replace existing TurAF T-38 trainer aircraft. Hürjet’s Light Attack configuration will share the role of F-16 Aircraft as Lead-in Fighter Trainer and Close Air Support in the 2020s with its 3000 kg payload.



Hürjet is expected to be used for Close Air Support, Red Aircraft and Air Policing (or board security and counterterrorism) missions by Turkey and allied countries.



Main objectives of the project are:



-- Fulfillment of the TurAF’s operational, functional and performance requirements regarding jet trainer and light attack aircraft, by designing and developing an indigenous system utilizing readily available technologies to keep the unit and ownership costs low.



-- Replacement of the current TurAF T-38 fleet, consisting of about 70 aircraft. The production volume may increase depending on the “Light Attack Aircraft” needs of TurAF and/or potential customers.



The maximum speed of Hürjet will be Mach 1.2; the maximum altitude will be 45,000 ft. and it will be equipped with modern flight, mission and training systems.



-ends-