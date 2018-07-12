BIW-Built Stealth Destroyer Needs $20 Million Engine Replaced (excerpt)

(Source: Portland Press Herald; posted July 12, 2018)

By J. Craig Anderson

Bath Iron Works’ second Zumwalt-class stealth destroyer, the $7.5 billion USS Michael Monsoor, needs a $20 million engine replaced because inspectors found damage after the ship’s naval acceptance trials.The Monsoor must have a main turbine engine replaced before the ship can sail to San Diego for its combat system activation, according to a U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command spokeswoman. The engine was made by Rolls-Royce and installed at BIW in Bath, where the ship is currently docked.“In February 2018, a post-cleaning inspection of one of the DDG 1001’s two main turbine generators revealed damage to the rotor blades of the generator’s MT30 engine,” Navy spokeswoman Colleen O’Rourke said in a statement. “After the damage was identified, and out of an abundance of caution, the Navy decided to remove the engine in its entirety to ensure a successful and safe transit of the ship to her San Diego homeport.”The Navy is preparing to remove and replace the engine with a spare, she said. Upon removal, the engine will be inspected to determine the root cause of the damage, and then it will be refurbished. (end of excerpt)-ends-