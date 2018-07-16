Kuwait’s Wataniya Airways to Add 25 A320neo Aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued July 16, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, U.K. --- Golden Falcon Aviation, the exclusive aircraft provider of Wataniya Airways, has confirmed an order for 25 Airbus A320neo family aircraft. The order follows an earlier MoU announced at last year’s Dubai Airshow.



The firm order was signed during the Farnborough International Airshow by Rakan Al-Tuwaijri, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Falcon Aviation, and Eric Schulz, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.



Wataniya Airways resumed operations in July 2017 and currently operates a fleet of four A320 family aircraft serving destinations in the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Asia from its home base in Kuwait. The A320neo family aircraft will support the airline’s vision to become the fastest growing and leading airline in the country.



Featuring the widest single aisle cabin in the sky, the efficient A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver more than 15 percent fuel and CO2 savings from day one and 20 percent by 2020 as well as 50 percent noise reduction. With more than 6,100 orders received from over 100 customers, the A320neo Family has captured some 60 percent share of the market.



-- A320neo 2018 list price: US$110.6 million.



(ends)

India’s VISTARA to Add 50 Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft to Fleet

(Source: Airbus; issued July 16, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, U.K. --- VISTARA, the New Delhi-based carrier, has signed a letter of Intent (LoI) for 13 A320neo aircraft to add to its existing portfolio of 21 Airbus aeroplanes, reconfirming the appeal of the best-selling single aisle family.



The full-service airline has also committed to an additional 37 A320neo Family aircraft from lessors. The combined agreements would add 50 A320neo Family to Vistara’s fleet. The engine selection for VISTARA's latest firm order is Leap CFM.



For VISTARA, the A320neo will be the first aircraft to fly regional international routes.



-- 2018 list price: A320neo US$110.6m





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



(ends)







Sichuan Airlines Orders 10 Airbus A350 XWBs

(Source: Airbus; issued July 16, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, U.K. --- Airbus confirmed at the Farnborough Airshow a deal agreed earlier in 2018 that Sichuan Airlines, based in the Southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, has selected the A350 XWB to become the latest aircraft in its fleet.



Sichuan Airlines operates the largest all-Airbus fleet in China with over 130 Airbus family aircraft. In addition to its domestic network, Sichuan Airlines now operates on over 30 international routes, including routes from Chengdu to Moscow, Sidney, Dubai and Vancouver. The airline also leased four A350 XWBs, with the first one to be delivered by this year.



The newly introduced A350 XWBs, which is a strong supplement to Sichuan Airlines’ Airbus fleet, will be deployed on its non-stop long haul international routes, such as Chengdu to North America and Europe.



The A350 XWB is an all new family of widebody long-haul airliners shaping the future of air travel. The A350 XWB features the latest aerodynamic design, carbon fibre fuselage and wings, plus new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines. Together, these latest technologies translate into unrivalled levels of operational efficiency, with a 25 per cent reduction in fuel burn and emissions, and significantly lower maintenance costs. The A350 XWB features an Airspace by Airbus cabin offering absolute well-being on board with the quietest twin-aisle cabin and new air systems.



By the end of June 2018, Airbus has recorded a total of 882 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 46 customers worldwide, already making it one of the most successful wide-body aircraft ever.



-- 2018 list price: A350-900 US$317.4m



(ends)







STARLUX Airlines Selects A350 XWB for Long-Range Services

(Source: Airbus; issued July 16, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, U.K. --- STARLUX Airlines of Taiwan has selected the all-new A350 XWB for its future long-haul fleet, following the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding for the purchase of 17 aircraft, comprising 12 A350-1000s and five A350-900s. The agreement was announced at the Farnborough Airshow in the UK by Chang Kuo-wei, founder and Chairman of STARLUX Airlines and Eric Schulz, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.



The news follows a decision by the airline earlier this year also to select Airbus for its regional single aisle fleet, with a plan to finalise leases for 10 A321neo aircraft from third party lessors by the end of the year.



STARLUX Airlines is a new full-service airline based in Taipei and founded by Taiwanese aviation veteran Chang Kuo-wei, former Chairman of EVA Air. The carrier will develop a network spanning destinations across Asia and long haul services to North America. The carrier will launch regional operations in early 2020, followed by long haul services early in 2022.



At the end of June 2018, Airbus has recorded 882 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 46 customers worldwide, already making it one of the most successful widebody aircraft ever. To date more than 180 A350 XWBs have been delivered to 19 airlines worldwide.



-ends-