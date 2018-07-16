Boeing, Jackson Square Aviation Announce Order for 30 737 MAXs

FARNBOROUGH, U.K. --- Boeing and Jackson Square Aviation (JSA) announced the leasing company has ordered 30 737 MAX airplanes in its first direct purchase from a jet maker, reflecting the evolution of the airplane lessor's business and its confidence in the market for 737 MAXs.



The two companies unveiled the $3.5 billion deal – per current list prices – during a signing ceremony at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow. The order, previously unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website, represents the 100th customer for the 737 MAX program.



"Today's order is an exciting moment in the history of Jackson Square Aviation," said Toby Bright, JSA's chief executive officer. "We are excited to become even more of a full-service partner for our airline customers by expanding our fleet of 737 MAX airplanes as global demand for narrow-body jets continues to rise. The MAX is quickly becoming an important part of our portfolio and we look forward to offering this modern, fuel-efficient and reliable aircraft to airlines around the world. We have carefully evaluated how speculative orders can enhance our long-term business model, and this transaction signifies the next step in that development."



Since its founding in 2010, San Francisco-based Jackson Square Aviation has grown steadily by buying new technology airplanes from airlines globally through sale-leaseback financing and pre-delivery payment financing agreements. The stable model has served JSA well as it has built a portfolio of more than 180 jets with long and balanced lease terms placed with 49 customers in 27 countries.



"We are proud to support this important transaction between Jackson Square Aviation and Boeing," said Naoki Sato, the managing executive officer of Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company (MUL) and the chairman of Jackson Square Aviation. "This order reflects our strong confidence in the continued growth of the aviation sector and in the leadership of JSA."



"Jackson Square Aviation has reached significant heights since its founding, having financed more than 100 Boeing airplanes. We are proud to have been their partner and we are extremely honored that JSA has chosen to expand its business on the wings of the 737 MAX," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president, Commercial Sales & Marketing for The Boeing Company. "The 737 MAX is the best airplane in the single-aisle segment. It will provide Jackson Square Aviation's customers with exceptional efficiency, improved range and unmatched reliability."



Jackson Square Aviation chose the 737 MAX 8, which offers 162 to 178 seats in a standard two-class configuration and flies up to 3,550 nautical miles (6,570 kilometers), while improving fuel efficiency 14 percent over its predecessor.



The 737 MAX family incorporates the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays and other features to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 4,600 orders from now 100 customers worldwide.





Jackson Square Aviation (JSA) is a full-service commercial aircraft lessor based in San Francisco, California. It provides a variety of fleet and financial solutions to airlines such as sale and leaseback financing, PDP financing, and leasing solutions from its existing fleet. JSA is a member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited (MUL) group of companies.



Boeing, DHL Express Announce Purchase of 14 Boeing 777 Freighters

FARNBOROUGH, U.K. --- Boeing and DHL today announced that the leading international express carrier has placed an order and commitment for 14 Boeing 777 Freighters, and purchase rights for 7 additional freighters.



The $4.7 billion order agreement, at current list prices, was unveiled at the opening of the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow. A portion of the order was previously unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website. When the full order is finalized, it will also appear on the website.



"We are delighted to announce the acquisition of 14 new 777 Freighters as we renew part of our long-haul fleet with this best-in-class fuel efficient freighter type that will make a significant step towards DHL's zero emissions target by 2050," said Charlie Dobbie, Executive President of Global Network Operations & Aviation.



DHL was the first express operator in 2009 to introduce the 777 to perform long-haul time critical services. The aircraft type has proven to be the most reliable large freighter connecting the major markets across the globe, bolstering service quality for DHL's express customers. The new order will double the size of DHL's global 777 fleet, allowing more markets and customers to benefit from the uniquely capable aircraft.



"The 777 Freighter is an airplane perfectly suited to DHL's needs, offering an outstanding payload capability, with incredible range to service its extensive intercontinental network and unmatched reliability," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister.



Global air freight demand grew by nearly ten percent last year with demand growth outpacing capacity growth by a factor of three. Expanding cross-border e-commerce sales for instance will grow to $4.48 trillion by 2021, which means a growth of 19.2 per cent per year. DHL's investment in the 777 Freighters is a direct answer to the growing demand for global express capacity.



As the largest twin-engine cargo airplane in the world, the Boeing 777 Freighter is capable of flying 4,900 nautical miles (9,070 kilometers) with a cargo load of 102 tons.



