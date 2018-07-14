Airbus Helicopters and the Ukrainian Ministry of Interior Sign for 55 Helicopters

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued July 14, 2018)

KIEV --- Following the Intergovernmental Agreement signed between France and Ukraine on 8 June, Airbus Helicopters has signed a contract with the Ukrainian Ministry of Interior for the purchase of 55 civil helicopters destined for search and rescue (SAR), public services, and emergency medical service (EMS) missions in the country.



The 55 aircraft include 21 repurposed H225s, 10 brand-new H145s and 24 H125s. The contract, which also foresees the setting up of a local training and maintenance centre, was signed in Kiev on 14 July in the presence of Arsen Avakov, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Ukraine, and Bruno Even, Airbus Helicopters CEO.



The heavy twin-engine H225 aircraft ordered by Ukraine, for which the French State currently holds economic rights, will be repurposed to suit public services and search & rescue missions for which the aircraft is recognised as a reference helicopter. The H225 features include a takeoff sequence of less than five minutes, an extra long-range capability with auxiliary fuel tanks, and its world-renowned autopilot and upper SAR modes. The first H225 helicopters are expected to land in Kiev before the end of 2018.



A world leader in the EMS segment and parapublic missions, the Airbus H145 is the latest member of its 4-tonne-class twin-engine rotorcraft product range – with designed-in mission capability and flexibility, especially in high and hot operating conditions. Compact in size, this helicopter’s small footprint and large, flexible cabin make it the aircraft of choice for a variety of civil missions.



The H125, an Airbus bestseller, is a light single-engine helicopter that has earned its reputation as a true multi-mission workhorse thanks to its high levels of performance, exceptional manoeuvrability, excellent visibility and low vibration levels in the cabin, with an optimized maintenance plan that contributes to reduced operating costs for the customer. The aircraft, with its new flat floor can be quickly and easily reconfigured for various missions, including aerial work, firefighting, law enforcement, search and rescue, and passenger transport.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-