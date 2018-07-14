Airbus Near Blockbuster $23 Billion Jet Sale to AirAsia (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg News; published July 14, 2018)

By Benjamin D Katz and Anand Krishnamoorthy

Airbus SE is closing in on a blockbuster agreement to sell $23 billion worth of aircraft, based on list prices, to AirAsia Group Bhd., according to people familiar with the matter.The Malaysian airline, already the second-biggest customer for Airbus's re-engined A320 narrowbody, is weighing an order for as many as 100 A321neo aircraft, according to people familiar with the discussions.AirAsia is simultaneously close to agreeing to order an additional 34 A330neo widebodies, which would bring its total backlog for that aircraft to 100.The orders are still subject to final negotiations, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing private talks. While no deal has been reached, the sides are close enough that at least part of the sale could be announced next week during the Farnborough Air Show outside London, the industry's largest trade expo this year, the people said.Airbus and AirAsia declined to comment.