Operational Testing Begins on StormBreaker

LONDON --- Raytheon Company's StormBreaker bomb, formerly called the Small Diameter Bomb II, or SDB II bomb, has entered operational testing, a step closer to providing U.S. Air Force pilots the capability to strike maneuvering targets in adverse weather. Operational testing follows completion of a successful Operational Test Readiness Review in Spring 2018.



StormBreaker's tri-mode seeker gives pilots the ability to destroy moving targets on the battlefield in adverse weather.



The StormBreaker tri-mode seeker uses imaging infrared, millimeter wave and semi-active laser, giving pilots the ability to destroy moving targets on the battlefield in adverse weather from standoff ranges.



"StormBreaker has completed a rigorous set of testing," said Mike Jarrett, Raytheon Air Warfare Systems vice president. "With its tri-mode seeker and datalink, StormBreaker will transform the battlespace by rendering adverse weather irrelevant."



Operational test flights are slated to begin in Summer 2018. StormBreaker will be fielded first on the F-15E Strike Eagle, and is planned to be integrated onto the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter by 2022.





