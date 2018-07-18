Taylor Bros Marine Signs OPV Contract

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued July 18, 2018)

In a win for Tasmanian defence industry, Taylor Bros Marine has today announced the signing of a major contract with Luerssen Australia.



Taylor Bros will be involved in the design, production and installation of the accommodation spaces on Australia’s 12 Offshore Patrol Vessels.



“I’m pleased Luerssen Australia has brought Taylor Bros Marine on board for the 12 vessels,” Minister Pyne said.



“This marks the ongoing involvement of Taylor Bros in Australia’s continuous naval shipbuilding enterprise which has seen the company work on projects such as the LHD Amphibious Assault Ships and Air Warfare Destroyers.”



“This latest announcement provides Taylor Bros employee’s ongoing security and allows the company to retain its expertise in naval outfitting.”



The company currently employs 90 personnel with around 60 per cent of its work Defence related.



Luerssen Australia was selected by the Turnbull Government in November 2017 to design and build the Navy’s 12 OPVs.



The project, which is worth $3.6 billion, will be delivered by Australian workers, in Australian shipyards, using Australian steel.



Minister Pyne said it’s estimated the OPV project will employ up to 1000 Australian workers - 400 direct and 600 in the supply chain.



“Construction of the first OPV will commence this year at Osborne in South Australia using ASC.”



“The investment in our Navy, such as the OPVs, is a key part of the Turnbull Government's commitment to a safe and secure Australia.”



“The OPVs will have an important role protecting our borders with greater range and endurance than the existing patrol boat fleet.”



