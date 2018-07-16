Rolls-Royce Reaches Future Technology Milestone as Government Confirms Further Funding

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued July 16, 2018)

Rolls-Royce has reached a new milestone in the development of its next generation of civil aerospace engines with its Advance3 demonstrator now running at full power. The news comes as the UK Government today confirmed further funding for the development of technologies that could be incorporated into future engine designs.



The Advance3 demonstrator is testing a new engine core that will deliver optimum fuel efficiency and low emissions. It is a key element in Rolls-Royce’s future technology strategy to develop the Advance core for the UltraFan engine design.



The full power milestone was achieved earlier this month in Derby, UK, as part of a demonstrator test programme that is gathering engine performance data across more than 2,800 parameters.



Meanwhile, the UK Government today confirmed funding for a range of projects that support Rolls-Royce’s future technology vision. Included in the announcement was support for the E-Fan X programme, a ground-breaking partnership between Airbus, Rolls-Royce and Siemens that will seek to demonstrate the technologies required for hybrid-electric flight. With an AVRO RJ100 demonstrator aircraft expected to take to the skies as early as 2020, Rolls-Royce continues to make good progress in support of the project, with ground testing of the world’s most powerful flying generator expected to start before the end of this year.



The Government also announced funding for a range of projects which will support the UltraFan engine development programme, including:



-- CEMTEC – The development of Silicon Carbide-based Ceramic Matrix Composite technologies for future engine architectures, helping to reduce fuel consumption through reduced component weight while also improving cyclic life and reducing manufacturing lead times.

-- CHASM – The design, integration and manufacture of new technologies to support the development of a power gearbox.

-- IPCRESS – The development of an intermediate pressure compressor that is integrated with the UltraFan power gearbox.

-- SUSSUDIO – A Rolls-Royce led project to develop the detailed design of an ultra-high bypass ratio gas turbine engine demonstrator.



Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce, President – Civil Aerospace, said: “We are continuing to deliver on our plans to bring our future technology strategy to life and running the Advance3 demonstrator at full power for the first time is a critical milestone towards introducing an UltraFan engine. We warmly welcome today’s announcement of government funding which supports both our near term and longer-term ambitions to pioneer the power that matters.”



The Advance3 core features a new ‘work split’ with a two-stage high pressure turbine and a single-stage intermediate pressure turbine. Engineers have attached the core to a Trent XWB fan system and a Trent 1000 low pressure turbine to create the completed demonstrator engine. The compressor system helps to deliver an overall pressure ratio of up to 70:1 for UltraFan.



Other key technologies for UltraFan are also making significant progress. The engine features a high-power gearbox, designed to deliver efficiency at high bypass ratios. Testing continues at our facility at Dahlewitz, Germany, and it has already successfully run at 70,000hp, a new record in the aerospace industry.



UltraFan will offer a 25% engine fuel efficiency improvement compared with the first generation of Trent engine and will be available for service from the middle of the next decade.



Advance3 receives funding and support from Clean Sky 2, the Aerospace Technology Institute and Innovate UK.



(ends)

Rolls-Royce Welcomes UK Government Funding for Project to Push the Boundaries of All-Electric Flight Research

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued July 16, 2018)

Rolls-Royce today welcomes funding from the UK Government which will enable it, together with new partner YASA, to carry out ground-breaking research aimed at accelerating the adoption of all-electric propulsion in aviation.



Rolls-Royce is leading a research project known as Accelerating the Electrification of Flight (ACCEL) to explore the use of a high power electrical system in a demonstrator aircraft. We are working with YASA (UK), a manufacturer of high-power, light weight electric motors and controllers used in automotive, aerospace and industrial applications. Drawing on Rolls-Royce’s expertise in aviation design and safety, the project aims to flight test the system to gain a detailed understanding of the potential for electric flight. Rolls-Royce will be supported by Electroflight Ltd (UK), specialists in high performance electric powertrains including energy storage systems.



Rob Watson, Director of Electrical, Rolls-Royce said: “We are delighted to be leading this research partnership. We are already investigating the potential of hybrid-electric propulsion, building on our existing expertise in applications such as hybrid trains and gas turbine-powered naval vessels, but this funding from the UK Government will enable us to explore the potential of all-electric flight.



“The increased use of electrical systems is an inescapable trend in our markets and championing electrification is a core part of our long-term strategy at Rolls-Royce.”



Chris Harris, CEO, YASA said: “We’re excited to be working with Rolls-Royce on integrating our high-power, light weight electric motors into a pure electric demonstrator aircraft. Thanks to our innovative axial-flux design, YASA can deliver the smallest, lightest electric motors for a given power and torque – opening up new and exciting opportunities for electrification in aerospace.”



Roger Targett, Managing Director, Electroflight said: We are delighted to be supporting Rolls-Royce with an integrated electric powertrain including an innovative energy storage solution. Our team comprises leading experts in electrification from the motorsport and automotive sector to assist our partners to accelerate the evolution of electric aircraft.”



Rolls-Royce is already exploring hybrid-electric propulsion – using a gas turbine engine as a generator to power an electric fan – for regional commercial aircraft through the E-Fan X demonstrator programme with Airbus and Siemens, announced last year. At the Farnborough International Airshow, Rolls-Royce is also showcasing a hybrid electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOL) vehicle concept which could be adapted for personal transport, public transport, logistics and even military applications and take to the skies as soon as the early 2020s.



