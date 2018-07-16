Implementation of the Conventional Arms Transfer (CAT) Policy

(Source: US State Department; issued July 16, 2018)

WASHINGTON, DC. --- On July 13, 2018 the President approved the Implementation Plan he requested as part of the Conventional Arms Transfer (CAT) Policy (NSPM-10). In line with the U.S. National Security Strategy, these documents lay out a whole-of-government strategy to better align our conventional arms transfers with our national security and economic interests.



In developing this Implementation Plan, and in order to ensure that it fully addresses the real-world challenges we face, the Administration collected inputs from Congress, U.S. industry, and the non-governmental community. We are grateful for their cooperation in this process.



The plan is based on three lines of effort:

-- Prioritizing strategic competition

-- Organizing for success

-- Creating conducive environments



The tasks we will undertake in this implementation plan include:



-- Working with partners and allies to identify critical capability requirements and energizing a whole-of-government effort to expedite transfers that support these essential foreign policy and national security objectives;



-- Improving our ability to compete with adversaries by providing allies and partners with alternatives to foreign defense articles in order to maintain U.S. influence in key regions;



-- Increasing the competiveness of U.S.-made systems, including by working with industry to build exportability into design and development, expanding support for non-Program of Record systems, and by incentivizing increased production capacity and timely delivery;



-- Continuing to update the policy and regulatory framework that underlies our arms transfers including revising outdated policies, updating regulatory frameworks such as the International Traffic in Arms Regulations, and working with partners to modernize multilateral regimes;



-- Expanding and enhancing U.S. Government advocacy and trade promotion in support of our defense industry, and exploring mechanisms to reduce financial barriers to the procurement of American defense goods and services;



-- Working with partners to ensure that barriers to U.S. entry are reduced, and that policies such as offset requirements do not imperil American jobs or reduce our technological edge; and,



-- Continuing to improve our arms transfer processes including by establishing milestones and timelines and improving the contracting and procurement processes that underpin the systems.



(ends)



AIA Welcomes Conventional Arms Transfer Policy Implementation Plan

(Source: Aerospace Industries Association; issued July 16, 2018)

ARLINGTON, Va. --- We welcome today’s announcement by the Department of State of an implementation plan for the Conventional Arms Transfer (CAT) Policy.



AIA and its more than 340 member companies, representing 2.4 million American aerospace and defense workers, deeply appreciate the Administration’s commitment to improve transparency and efficiency in the security cooperation process — an effort that we have been advocating for many years.



We are gratified to see our recommendations for strategic focus, whole of government coordination, and enhanced accountability feature prominently in the newly released CAT Policy implementation plan. It is absolutely essential for our government and our industry to get to the right answers on defense trade with our allies sooner, so that we can continue to “outpartner” our adversaries. Going forward we commit to expanding our already robust dialogue and partnership with the government’s security cooperation enterprise to sustain and grow the competitiveness of U.S. defense exports.



-ends-