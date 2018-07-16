Successful Test Firing of Brahmos to Validate Service Life Extension

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued July 16, 2018)

Yesterday’s test firing of the Brahmos missile is the third carried out by India to validate its service life extension. (DRDO photo)

BrahMos, the supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired at 1017 hrs today, from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Balasore, Odisha. The test-firing conducted from a Mobile Autonomous Launcher was part of service life extension programme for Indian Army under extreme weather condition.



The precision strike missile followed the designated trajectory and the key components functioned perfectly. BrahMos has proved again all-weather capability flying in sea-state 7 with waves as high as 9 meters. DRDO's range capability to operate in the most severe weather condition has also been validated at ITR Balasore. Senior Army officials and scientists from DRDO and BrahMos witnessed the trial.



BrahMos is a joint venture between DRDO of India and NPOM of Russia. BrahMos missile has established itself as a major force multiplier in modern-day complex battlefields with its impeccable land-attack, anti-ship capabilities with multi-role and multi-platform abilities.



Raksha Mantri Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman has congratulated team DRDO, BrahMos and Indian Army for the successful test firing.



