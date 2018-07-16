Embraer and United Airlines Sign Contract for 25 E175s

(Source: Embraer; issued July 16, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, UK --- Embraer and United Airlines announced at the 2018 Farnborough Airshow that they signed a firm order for 25 E175 jets in a 70-seat configuration. The contract has a value of USD 1.1 billion, based on current list prices, and will be included in Embraer’s 2018 third-quarter backlog. Deliveries will begin in the second quarter of 2019.



“We are thrilled that United is adding another 25 Embraer aircraft to the large existing fleet of almost 400 E-Jets and ERJ’s currently flying in the United Express network,” said Charlie Hillis, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, North America, Embraer Commercial Aviation. “The class-leading E175 platform is an aircraft that excels in the North American market due to its efficiency, comfort, and reliability. These new E175 aircraft will serve United and its passengers very well.”



“The new E-175 aircraft will provide our customers with a superior product that offers the latest in onboard amenities and comfort,” said Gerry Laderman, United's Senior Vice President of Finance and Acting Chief Financial Officer. “These aircraft will be a terrific addition to our fleet, and we are excited to begin taking delivery of the aircraft early next year.”



Including this new contract, Embraer has sold more than 420 E175s to airlines in North America since January 2013, earning more than 80% of all orders in this 70-76-seat jet segment.



Since entering revenue service, the E-Jets family has received more than 1,800 orders and over 1,400 aircraft have been delivered. Today, E-Jets are flying in the fleet of 70 customers in 50 countries. The versatile 70 to 150-seat family is flying with low-cost airlines as well as with regional and mainline carriers.





Embraer is a global company headquartered in Brazil with businesses in commercial and executive aviation, defense & security. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing customer support and services.



Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. About every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.



Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.



(ends)



Boeing, United Airlines Announce Order for Four 787 Dreamliners

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued July 16, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom --- Boeing and United Airlines announced the carrier has expanded its commitment to the 787 Dreamliner program with a repeat order for four more 787-9 airplanes. The deal, valued at about $1.1 billion per current list prices, was finalized this year and was listed as unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website.



"These new 787 aircraft are another step in our wide-body replacement strategy, and we will continue to roll out new announcements in the future as we implement our comprehensive fleet plan," said Gerry Laderman, United's senior vice president of finance and acting chief financial officer. "The 787 allows us to provide our customers with an industry-leading on-board experience and continues to be a vital part of our fleet."



The 787-9 is the longest-range Dreamliner with the ability to fly up to 7,635 nautical miles (14,140 kilometers), while using 20 percent less fuel than older generation airplanes. In United's three-class configuration, the 787-9 seats about 250 passengers. The Chicago-based carrier also operates the smaller 787-8 and will be the North American launch customer of the larger 787-10.



United Airlines is one of the leading global carriers that have taken full advantage of the Dreamliner's superior range and fuel efficiency, having deployed the 787 on some of the longest routes such as Houston to Sydney and San Francisco to Singapore. In all, the 787 Dreamliner family has made possible more than 180 new non-stop routes.



"There is no better validation from a customer than a repeat purchase. We are delighted that a leading carrier such as United Airlines has placed yet another order for the 787 Dreamliner. Their trust and confidence in the 787 speak to the airplane's unmatched capabilities and superior value," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing for The Boeing Company. "We look forward to delivering more Dreamliners to United for many years to come."



With this latest purchase, United Airlines has now ordered 55 787 Dreamliners. Nearly half of all 787 customers have placed repeat orders for the airplane.



The 787 is the fastest selling twin-aisle airplane in history with nearly 1,400 sold and more than 700 delivered to customers. Since entering service in 2011, the 787 family has flown more than 255 million passengers while saving an estimated 25 billion pounds of fuel.



-ends-