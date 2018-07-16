Boeing, Jet Airways Announce Order for an Additional 75 737 MAX Airplanes

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued July 16, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom --- Boeing and Jet Airways confirmed that the Indian carrier placed an order for an additional 75 737 MAX 8 airplanes during a signing ceremony at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow. The order, valued at $8.8 billion at current list prices, was previously posted as unidentified on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website.



This order for an additional 75 MAX airplanes helps the Indian carrier expand its network to meet surging demand in the fastest-growing aviation market in the world.



"Our latest order for 75 additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft reflects our long standing association with Boeing and reposes our faith in the aircraft they manufacture," said Naresh Goyal, Chairman of Jet Airways. "The MAX will allow us to offer guests a superior and well differentiated experience using a modern, reliable and fuel efficient fleet. The order also emphasizes Jet Airways' commitment to the growth and potential of the Indian aviation market."



In June, the Mumbai-based carrier took delivery of its first MAX, a new and improved 737 that delivers a double-digit improvement in fuel efficiency and improved passenger comfort. These new airplanes arrive into an Indian aviation market that continues to grow at significant rates. According to industry data, domestic air traffic in India has grown about 20 percent in each of the past four years.



"We are honored to extend our deep partnership with Jet Airways as they modernize their fleet with the most capable single-aisle airplanes," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Kevin McAllister. "This is a testament to the market-leading economics and reliability of the 737 MAX. I am confident that these new airplanes will support Jet Airways' domestic and international expansion."



Jet Airways is India's second-largest airline with a fleet of nearly 120 airplanes serving more than 60 destinations in 15 countries across Asia, Europe and North America.



The 737 MAX family achieves superior fuel efficiency and range through the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, and other improvements. The jet also features the signature Boeing Sky Interior and large flight deck displays.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 4,600 orders from over 100 customers worldwide.



Boeing, GOL Sign Order for 30 737 MAX 10 Airplanes, 15 MAX 8s

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued July 16, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom --- Boeing and GOL Airlines announced today that the Brazilian carrier is adding the newest and largest member of the 737 MAX family with a new contract that converts 30 current MAX orders to the 737 MAX 10.



GOL also placed a new order for 15 more MAX 8 airplanes, growing GOL's total MAX orders to 135. The Brazilian airline says the advanced airplanes will help GOL meet its commitment to further enhance operational efficiency by flying a young, modern and safe fleet.



"This new order aligns with our strategic policy of reducing operating costs by operating a standardized fleet. We are confident that the 737 MAX 10 will offer significant competitive advantages for GOL and enable us to continue to modernize with new aircraft. This airplane will allow us to continue lowering the cost of air travel across Brazil, as well as support a larger network, allowing us to add new destinations," said Paulo Kakinoff, Chief Executive Officer of GOL. "We look forward to flying the MAX and taking advantage of its efficiency and improved passenger comfort."



A 737 MAX 10 will enable GOL to comfortably serve more than 30 additional passengers compared to its 737 MAX 8, which seats up to 186 passengers in the airline's configuration. The additional capacity will provide GOL greater flexibility and a competitive cost advantage since the MAX 10 will have the lowest cost per seat of any single-aisle airplane in the market.



"Increased seat capacity per aircraft not only reduces the costs of providing passenger transportation, but also improves our ability to distribute passengers within our large domestic and growing international flight networks," said Kakinoff.



GOL took delivery of its first 737 MAX airplane last month, kicking off a fleet renewal that will continue through 2028. The all-Boeing operator is set to be the largest MAX operator in Latin America.



"This order shows why GOL has been a pioneer in low-cost air travel in Brazil. The airline is always looking for ways to bring the best fares to its customers. GOL will be able to do just that with the 737 MAX 10's additional capacity and unbeatable economics," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for The Boeing Company. "We continue to see strong market demand for the largest MAX model thanks to the additional capacity and its unbeatable operating costs."



The 737 MAX family is designed to offer customers exceptional performance, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that is opening up new destinations in the single-aisle market. The 737 MAX incorporates the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays and other features to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, with 100 customers ordering more than 4,600 jets.



GOL also uses Boeing Global Services to improve its operational efficiency through products and services such as Airplane Health Management for its 737 MAX fleet, Maintenance Performance Toolbox and the Engine Fleet Planning and Costing (EFPAC) tool.



Boeing, Goshawk Aviation Announce Order for 20 737 MAXs

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued July 16, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom --- Boeing and Goshawk Aviation Limited. announced an order for 20 737 MAX airplanes at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow. The order, valued at $2.3 billion according to current list prices, marks the first time the aircraft lessor has purchased jets directly from Boeing.



"Placing direct order is a critical part of Goshawk's overall growth strategy and we are pleased to have finalized our order with Boeing. The 737 MAX family is one of the best-in-class, modern and in-demand narrow-body aircraft with latest technologies which fit well with our focus," said Brian Cheng, Chairman of Goshawk Aviation Limited and Executive Director of NWS Holdings Limited. "We believe the MAX's double-digit fuel efficiency improvement, combined with longer range and market-leading reliability, will strengthen our portfolio and help us continue to deliver world-class, tailored solutions to our customers."



The airplanes, previously listed as unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website, are sold to Goshawk Aviation Limited. Goshawk is based in Dublin, Ireland, and is expected to have an owned, managed and committed fleet of over 220 airplanes, including the direct order placed with Boeing.



"We are delighted that Goshawk, with their world-class aircraft leasing team, has selected to expand their portfolio and business model with the 737 MAX. This is a great validation for our Boeing team and the 737 MAX family," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president, Commercial Sales & Marketing, The Boeing Company. "With rising demand for narrowbody jets, we are confident that the unmatched economics and capabilities of the 737 MAX will position Goshawk for success and growth."



Goshawk selected the MAX 8 variant. In a standard two-class configuration, the airplane carries 162 to 178 passengers and flies up to 3,550 nautical miles (6,570 kilometers). The airplane provides a 14-percent fuel efficiency gain compared to its predecessor, and 8 percent better than its competition.



The 737 MAX family achieves superior fuel efficiency and range through the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, and other improvements. The jet also features the signature Boeing Sky Interior and large flight deck displays.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 4,600 orders from over 100 customers worldwide.



Boeing, Qatar Airways Finalize Order for Five 777 Freighters

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued July 16, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, UK --- Boeing and Qatar Airways finalized an order for five 777 Freighters at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow. The deal, valued at $1.7 billion at current list prices, was announced as a commitment in April.



The announcement was attended by the State of Qatar's Minister of Finance and Qatar Airways Chairman, His Excellency Ali Shareef Al Emadi.



"I am delighted to be further enhancing our cargo fleet and adding five Boeing 777 Freighter aircraft," said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker. "In the past 15 years, Qatar Airways Cargo has grown steadily and globally, becoming the third largest in the world. We could not have achieved this success without our resilient relationship with Boeing."



Qatar Airways, one of the world's top cargo carriers, operates a fleet of 13 777 Freighters and two 747-8 Freighters. With this latest order, the airline is set to grow its Boeing Freighter fleet to more than 20 jets.



"We are proud that Qatar Airways recognizes the value of the 777 Freighter and continues to invest in this aircraft to serve its expanding freight operations," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister. "We continue to see a resurgence in the air cargo market and we are confident that Boeing's industry-leading freighter family is well positioned to meet our customers' requirements."



Boeing has now sold 65 widebody freighters in 2018, and more than 180 widebody freighters since the start of 2014, which equates to a 98-percent share of the market. In that same time, Boeing has delivered more than 140 wide-body freighters, which translates to a 92 percent share of deliveries.



The 777 Freighter is capable of flying 4,900 nautical miles (9,070 kilometers) with a payload of 112 tons (102 metric tonnes or 102,000 kg). The airplane's long range translates into significant savings as fewer stops mean lower landing fees, less congestion, lower cargo handling costs and shorter delivery times.



Qatar Airways also uses Boeing Global Services to improve its offering for its customers. The airline uses services products such Maintenance Performance Toolbox, Airplane Health Management and flight deck solutions, all powered by Boeing AnalytX.



Boeing, TAROM Romanian Air Transport Announce Order for Five Boeing 737 MAX 8 Airplanes

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued July 16, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom --- Boeing and TAROM (Romanian Air Transport), the national carrier of Romania, today announced they signed an order for five 737 MAX 8 airplanes. The $586 million order, at current list prices, was previously listed as unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website.



"This is an exciting time for TAROM as we upgrade our fleet and build strong partnerships that will benefit all of our passengers," said Wolff Werner-Wilhelm, TAROM Airlines CEO. "The 737 MAX will provide our customers with exceptional performance, reliability and efficiency, with an extended range that will enable us to better serve our current routes and open new markets. This new acquisition represents a true statement of change for TAROM."



The 737 MAX 8 incorporates the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency and reliability in the single-aisle airplane market. The jet also features the Boeing Sky Interior, which provides larger overhead bins and other comforts to elevate the passenger experience.



"We are delighted that TAROM is joining the 737 MAX family as they grow their fleet and expand their network," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing for The Boeing Company. "When combined with support from our Boeing Global Services team, the MAX 8 will enable TAROM to offer a consistent and exceptional passenger experience while maximizing revenue potential at the best cost per seat in the industry."



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history with more than 4,600 orders from 100 customers worldwide.



Along with the acquisition of airplanes, TAROM will purchase a landing gear exchange program from Boeing Global Services along with outfitting their Next-Generation 737 fleet with the Maintenance Performance Toolbox, an online technical documentation management solution, which helps Engineering and Maintenances crews to efficiently perform and record repairs.





TAROM Romanian Air Transport was established in 1954 and developed together with the Romanian aviation. The Romanian flag carrier owns one a fleet consisting of 25 aircrafts and has been a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) since 1993. TAROM is currently operating more than 50 destinations as well as destinations operated by its code share partners. We offer top airline services throughout Romania, Europe and the Middle East.



