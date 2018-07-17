FARNBOROUGH, U.K. --- A customer has penned a Memorandum of Understanding for 25 A321neo and 75 A320neo aircraft. The agreement for 100 additional A320neo Family aircraft adds to its existing orders for the type.
Engine selection will be made at a later date.
Featuring the widest single aisle cabin in the sky, the efficient A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver more than 15 percent fuel and CO2 savings from day one and 20 percent by 2020 as well as 50 percent noise reduction. With more than 6,100 orders received from over 100 customers, the A320neo Family has captured some 60 percent of the market.
-- A320neo 2018 list price US$110.6
-- A321neo 2018 list price US$129.5
Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.
(ends)