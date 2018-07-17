Undisclosed Customer Orders 100 A320neo Family Aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued July 17, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, U.K. --- A customer has penned a Memorandum of Understanding for 25 A321neo and 75 A320neo aircraft. The agreement for 100 additional A320neo Family aircraft adds to its existing orders for the type.



Engine selection will be made at a later date.



Featuring the widest single aisle cabin in the sky, the efficient A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver more than 15 percent fuel and CO2 savings from day one and 20 percent by 2020 as well as 50 percent noise reduction. With more than 6,100 orders received from over 100 customers, the A320neo Family has captured some 60 percent of the market.





-- A320neo 2018 list price US$110.6

-- A321neo 2018 list price US$129.5





Undisclosed Customer Signs for Eight A350-900s

(Source: Airbus; issued July 17, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, U.K. --- Airbus has signed an agreement with an undisclosed customer for the purchase of eight A350-900s.



The A350 XWB is an all new family of mid-size wide-body long-haul airliners shaping the future of air travel. The A350 XWB features the latest aerodynamic design, carbon fiber fuselage and wings, plus new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines. Together, these latest technologies translate into unrivalled levels of operational efficiency, with a 25 per cent reduction in fuel burn and emissions, and significantly lower maintenance costs.



The A350 XWB features an Airspace cabin which, on top of the aircraft spaciousness and quietness, provides better ambience, design and services, contributing to superior levels of comfort and well-being, and setting new standards in terms of flight experience for all passengers. To date, Airbus has recorded a total of 882 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 46 customers worldwide, already making it one of the most successful widebody aircraft ever.



-- A350-900 2018 list price $317.4m.



