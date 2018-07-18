Meggitt Signs Official Contract for Supply of Fire Detection Systems to KF-X Jet Fighter

(Source: Meggitt plc; issued July 18, 2018)

Meggitt PLC, a leading international company specialising in high performance components, has signed a contract with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) for the supply of Fire Detection and Bleed Air Leak Detection systems for the KF-X jet fighter. The contract signing took place in the Meggitt chalet at Farnborough Air Show.



The KF-X is South Korea’s first indigenous jet fighter and is scheduled to start production in the mid-2020s. This contract follows a number of other business awards on this platform.



In February this year Meggitt announced it had secured a contract for the supply of wheels and lightweight carbon brakes and more recently, Meggitt Sensing Systems finalised a multi-million dollar contract for the design, development and supply of standby flight displays, engine displays and heading sensors for this multirole fighter jet.



Meggitt Sensing Systems President, Chris Allen commented: “These awards are proof of the excellent relationship we have with KAI, which has been developed on the KT-1 turboprop family and the Surion and Light Attack helicopters. We look forward to working with KAI on their Multirole KF-X fighter.”





Headquartered in the United Kingdom, this international group operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialised extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defence and energy. Meggitt employs more than 11,000 people at over 40 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.



