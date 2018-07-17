GlobalEye Off to a Flying Start During 2018

(Source: Saab; issued July 17, 2018)

Saab’s GlobalEye has achieved a number of significant milestones in 2018, commencing with the rollout of the first aircraft in February 2018. At the Farnborough International Airshow Saab explained the achievements being delivered with this newest addition to its airborne surveillance system family.



GlobalEye is an Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) aircraft that is a true swing role multi-mission solution. It combines multiple sensors and sophisticated data fusion into an intuitive mission system on the Bombardier Global 6000 jet with fully networked communications. This capability gives excellent flexibility across the full mission spectrum in peacetime to warfighting, and particularly benefits joint force commanders managing combined air, sea and land operations.



To deliver this unique capability Saab’s head of Airborne Surveillance Systems, Lars Tossman from the business area Surveillance, talked about the highlights so far.



“In a period of just over two years Saab has rolled out and then, a few weeks later, flown GlobalEye. The flight test programme is running according to plan with the flight envelope being opened up, whilst on the ground the mission system completed all its rig testing,” said Lars. “We are very satisfied with all these results and believe GlobalEye is going to be unrivalled in the capabilities it offers.”



Saab’s collective in-house sensors, command and control, aircraft design, manufacturing and system integration capabilities are integral to delivering such an advanced capability as GlobalEye. It also reflects the decades of experience with the Erieye AEW&C system in-service around the world on a variety of jet and turbo-prop platforms.



The development and production contract for GlobalEye was awarded at the Dubai Air Show November 2015 by the United Arab Emirates with an initial order for two systems. An additional order by the UAE for a third system was announced in 2017.



GlobalEye brings extended detection range, endurance and the ability to perform multiple roles with one solution, including tasks such as search & rescue, border surveillance and military operations.





