Terma and BAE Systems Sign F-35 Long-Term Price Agreement

(Source: Terma A/S; issued July 17, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, UK --- Today, Terma and BAE Systems signed a long-term price agreement for the manufacture of composite skins for all three variants of the F-35. The agreement is a continuation of a long-term agreement signed in 2013 covering the manufacture of Large Composite Skins for the Horizontal and Vertical Tail on all variants of the F-35.



The actual agreement includes the latest F-35 LRIP 12-14 program of record.



Terma has been collaborating with BAE Systems on the F-35 program since 2006 when the two companies signed a Letter of Intent for future partnership. In 2009, a contract was signed for the delivery of composite manufactured parts for the F-35.



Jens Maaløe, President & CEO, Terma, said: “This new signing further confirms Terma’s strong position on the F-35 program and shows how collaboration can benefit Terma, BAE Systems, and the F-35 program as a whole. Through a major investment program over the past three years, Terma today offers one of Europe’s most advanced and high-tech production facilities for the development and manufacture of composite parts for the aircraft industry.”



Andrea Thompson, Senior Vice President - US Programmes, BAE Systems, commented: “We are delighted to sign this agreement with Terma which underpins our strong relationship and collaborative approach towards the F-35 program. Agreements such as this are a positive step towards achieving affordability targets across the program.”



In 2016, the Danish Government announced Denmark’s decision to acquire 27 F-35As as the future fighter aircraft as a replacement for the ageing F-16s.



Terma currently maintains eight different production programs within advanced composite and machined structural parts plus electronic components on the F-35. Terma has been involved in the program since 2002 when Denmark joined the F-35 program as a partner country.





(ends)

BAE Systems Australia Achieves Peak Production on F-35 Advanced Manufacturing

(Source: BAE Systems; issued July 18, 2018)

BAE Systems Australia today welcomed Minister Pyne’s recognition of the completion of the 50th F-35 vertical tail by Marand Precision Engineering and announced that it had achieved peak production rate of machining titanium parts for the program at its Edinburgh Parks facility in South Australia.



The ramp up has benefitted the BAE Systems’ Australian supply chain, including ex auto manufacturer Axiom Precision Manufacturing and RUAG Australia, both based in Adelaide.



In 2017, BAE Systems Australia delivered more than 1,700 titanium parts into the F-35 program through Marand. Currently 300 components for the F-35 vertical tail are being produced per month.



BAE Systems has invested significantly in its advanced manufacturing facility, with the support of both the Federal and State Governments.



BAE Systems Chief Executive Gabby Costigan said:



“We work closely with Marand on this and other projects and congratulate the team on achieving this milestone.



“Our involvement in supplying parts for the next generation F-35 has provided the catalyst for a significant investment that has enabled us to expand a bespoke advanced manufacturing capability.



“It has also provided significant opportunities within our Australian supply chain as we will be supplying parts into this program for the next two decades.



“The expanded machining facility and our highly skilled Australian workforce will help us to secure new opportunities in defence or commercial sectors.”



(ends)









UTC Aerospace Systems Expanding F-35 MRO Capabilities in the U.K.

(Source: UTC Aerospace Systems; issued Jul 16, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, U.K. --- UTC Aerospace Systems announced today that it is expanding its U.K.-based MRO service capabilities to support the F-35 Lightning II. The company is a key supplier to the F-35, providing a range of content including electric and actuation systems, landing gear and air data management sensing technology.



The first four of the 138 F-35Bs that the U.K. Ministry of Defence has committed to purchasing arrived at RAF Marham in June.



In the U.K., UTC Aerospace Systems designs, manufactures and services the fighter's Weapons Bay Door Drive System (WBDDS) along with a range of utility actuation parts for all three F-35 variants. The Wolverhampton site is currently the only one in the world capable of servicing the WBDDS—a system of more than 60 components that serves as an integral part of the F-35, specifically designed to open and close the WBDDS within seconds to allow the aircraft to maintain its stealth signature.



UTC Aerospace Systems is supporting Sealand Support Services Limited (SSSL)—a joint venture of the U.K. government-owned Defence Electronics and Components Agency (DECA), BAE Systems and Northrop Grumman—in its bid to win a European MRO contract from the F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO). Under the first phase of the JPO's bid, RFI 1, SSSL won the right to service a number of F-35 components, including UTC Aerospace Systems electric power systems components.



In conjunction with its support for SSSL, UTC Aerospace Systems is planning to stand up F-35 electric power system MRO capability at SSSL's facility at the DECA Sealand site in North Wales. As the industry leader in electric power systems, UTC Aerospace Systems provides several integral systems for the F-35, the most electric combat plane flying. These systems include the F-35's electric starter-generator as well as other electronic power conversion and control units.



"We look forward to continuing our partnership with the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program Office and our international partners to support the activation and sustainment of global maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities for the F-35," said UTC Aerospace Systems Military Aftermarket General Manager Matt Milas.





(ends)









Australian Company Delivers its 50th Vertical Tail for Joint Strike Fighters

(Source: Australian Department of Defense; issued July 18, 2018)

The Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, today congratulated Victorian based company, Marand Precision Engineering, on delivering its 50th Vertical Tail in support of the global F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) Program.



Minister Pyne said Marand’s achievement, with the support of BAE Systems PLC, demonstrated the strength of Australia’s defence industry in a competitive global market and the importance of international collaboration.



“Through its partnership with BAE Systems PLC, and with the support of its Australian and European supply chain, Marand has delivered its 50 Conventional Take-Off and Landing Vertical Tails all to schedule and without a single customer quality issue,” Minister Pyne said.



“This is an outstanding achievement and typifies the significance of Australian defence industry’s involvement in the global F-35 Program – Australian industry has been collectively awarded over $1 billion in production contracts to date.”



Marand, which has been involved in the F-35 Program since 2002, is now an established supplier of F-35 Vertical Tails, with Australian-produced tails on the aircraft of several Partner Nations, including Australia.



Last year BAE Systems Australia delivered more than 1,700 titanium parts into the F-35 program through Marand. Currently 300 components for the F-35 vertical tail are being produced per month.



“In what was a major milestone for the Australian F-35A Project, an Australian-made Vertical Tail – produced by Marand – was fitted to Australia’s third F-35A aircraft as it neared completion at Lockheed Martin’s production facility in Fort Worth, Texas, in August 2017,” Minister Pyne said.



Minister Pyne said the strength of Australia’s defence industry had made it a significant and crucial contributor to the global F-35 Program, which will support up to 5000 Australian jobs by 2023.



The Australian Government has approved the acquisition of 72 F-35A JSF aircraft. Australia’s first six JSFs are currently operating at the international Pilot Training Centre at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, US, with four more aircraft expected to be delivered by the end of this year.



Two of Australia’s F-35A aircraft are scheduled to arrive for permanent basing at RAAF Base Williamtown near Newcastle in New South Wales in December this year.



-ends-

