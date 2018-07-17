Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Announce Orders and Commitments for 78 Boeing Jets

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued July 17, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom --- Boeing and Air Lease Corporation today announced orders and commitments for up to 78 Boeing airplanes, including 75 737 MAX 8s and three 787-9 Dreamliners, at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow.



The order, valued at $9.6 billion at current list prices, expands ALC's 737 MAX portfolio to 213 jets. The three 787-9s and the first 20 737 MAX airplanes of the order are firm purchases. The subsequent 55 737 MAX airplanes are commitments until both companies finalize them into firm orders.



In total, ALC has now placed orders and commitments for 361 Boeing airplanes since 2010, including 288 737s, 21 777s and 52 787 Dreamliners.



"Demand for reliable, fuel-efficient airplanes is at an all-time high. The capabilities of these new airplanes continue to meet the high expectations of our growing airline customer base," said Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation.



John Plueger, CEO and President of Air Lease Corporation added, "The economic and operating advantages of the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner will provide our airline customers with the competitive advantage they need."



"This new order by one of the world's leading lessors demonstrates the market-leadership of the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner," said Kevin McAllister, president & CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The combination of operational efficiency and unmatched passenger comfort underlines the advantages of the 737 MAX and 787. We are delighted that ALC is adding more Boeing airplanes to their world-class portfolio."



The 737 MAX family is designed to offer operators exceptional performance, including lower operating costs and more range to open up new destinations. The 737 MAX incorporates the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays and other features to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 4,600 orders from 100 customers worldwide.



The 787 Dreamliner is a family of super-efficient and long-range airplanes that use 20 percent less fuel than the airplanes it replaces. Since entering service in 2011, the 787 family has allowed airlines to launch more than 180 new nonstop routes around the world. More than seventy customers have placed nearly 1,400 orders for the airplane, making the Dreamliner the fastest selling twin-aisle airplane in history.





ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions



Boeing, GECAS Announce Agreement for 35 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued July 17, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom --- Boeing and GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) announced today that they have reached an agreement for 35 additional 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow.



The deal, which includes 20 firm orders and an option for 15 more, would take GECAS' 737-800BCF order book from 15 to 50 and enable GECAS to serve the growing express air cargo market.



"This order and future commitment with Boeing reflects the confidence GECAS has in the 737-800BCF to replace and grow the narrow body freighter market," said Richard Greener, senior vice president and manager GECAS Cargo Aircraft Group, adding, "With total firm and option aircraft commitments now at fifty 737-800BCFs, GECAS will commit nearly $1.5 billion worth of 737-800s with conversions to the narrow body freighter sector."



The commercial aircraft leasing and financing arm of General Electric is the launch customer of the new 737-800BCF. It took delivery of the first converted jet in April and leased it to a Swedish cargo carrier.



"The 737-800BCF is a great example of how Boeing's Global Services' business can extend the life of an airplane with new technology and help operators reduce their operating costs," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for The Boeing Company. "We are delighted that GECAS intends to commit to a big repeat order for the airplane. We look forward to finalizing this deal and adding to their world-class portfolio."



This agreement, which is subject to GECAS board approval, would take the total commitments for the 737-800BCF program to 80 from more than half a dozen customers.



The 737-800BCF carries more payload – up to 23.9 tonnes (52,800 lbs) and flies farther – 2,000 nautical miles (3,750 km) than 737 Classic freighters. The converted jet also offers operators newer technology, better fuel efficiency and reliability than previous standard-body freighters.



Existing 737-800 passenger airplanes are modified at multiple facilities, including Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services Co. Ltd., and Taikoo (Shandong) Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd., also known as STAECO, in China. Modifications include installing a large main-deck cargo door, a cargo-handling system and accommodations for up to four non-flying crew members or passengers.





GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) is a world leader in aviation leasing and financing. With 50 years of aviation finance experience, GECAS owns or services a fleet of over 1,950 aircraft (1,660 fixed wing/306 rotary wing) in operation or on order, plus provides loans collateralized on an additional ~400 aircraft. GECAS serves 264 customers in over 75 countries from a network of 26 offices.



Boeing, Vistara Confirm Agreement for Up to Ten 787 Dreamliners

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued July 17, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH --– Boeing and Vistara today confirmed the joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Tata Group, has agreed to order six 787-9 Dreamliners, with options for four more jets at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow.



The agreement, valued at $2.8 billion at current list prices, will enable Vistara to become the first operator of the 787-9 in India. In addition, the new Dreamliners will mark the first widebody airplanes for the Indian carrier and will help launch long-haul operations.



Boeing, Aviation Capital Group Announce Order for 20 737 MAX 8s

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued July 17, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom--- Boeing and Aviation Capital Group (ACG) today announced an order for 20 737 MAX 8 airplanes at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow. The order, valued at $2.34 billion at list prices, raises ACG's 737 MAX direct-buy order quantity to 100.



"The 737 MAX is core to our strategic growth plans, as the airplane continues to command strong interest in the marketplace," said Khanh T. Tran, CEO of ACG. "This order expands our diverse portfolio, which includes three 737 MAX variants, providing us with more flexibility and some of the most advanced single-aisle jets to serve our customers."



The new orders will appear on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website once all contingencies have been met.



ACG first joined the 737 MAX family in 2012, placing orders for the MAX 8 and MAX 9. The lessor added to its portfolio last year by joining the launch group for the 737 MAX 10, the largest variant with the lowest operating cost per seat.



"We are pleased to extend our partnership with ACG as they continue to expand their 737 MAX portfolio," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, The Boeing Company. "This order reflects continued market demand for the best single-aisle airplane in its class. The 737 MAX will deliver exceptional performance and market-leading economics to ACG's world-class customers for many years to come."



According to the Boeing 2018 Commercial Market Outlook released this week, airlines will need 31,360 new single-aisle airplanes, such as the 737 MAX, over the next 20 years. That represents a 6-percent increase over last year's forecast. Analysts say the demand is fueled by the success of low-cost carriers and a big requirement for single-aisle jets for growth and replacement.



The 737 MAX family is designed to offer customers exceptional performance, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range to open up new destinations in the single-aisle market. The 737 MAX incorporates the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays and other features to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 4,600 orders from 100 customers worldwide.





Aviation Capital Group is one of the world's premier full service aircraft asset managers with 465 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2018, which are leased to approximately 95 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG was founded in 1989 and is an indirect majority-owned subsidiary of Pacific Life Insurance Company.



