Undisclosed Customer Orders 100 A320neo Family Aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued July 17, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, UK. --- A customer has penned a Memorandum of Understanding for 25 A321neo and 75 A320neo aircraft. The agreement for 100 additional A320neo Family aircraft adds to its existing orders for the type.



Engine selection will be made at a later date.



Featuring the widest single aisle cabin in the sky, the efficient A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver more than 15 percent fuel and CO2 savings from day one and 20 percent by 2020 as well as 50 percent noise reduction. With more than 6,100 orders received from over 100 customers, the A320neo Family has captured some 60 percent of the market.



-- A320neo 2018 list price US$110.6

-- A321neo 2018 list price US$129.5





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



(ends)

Future U.S. Airline Signs Commitment for 60 A220-300 Aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued July 17, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, UK. --- A new U.S. airline start-up announced a commitment today for 60 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with deliveries beginning in 2021. The Memorandum of Understanding was revealed at the Farnborough Air Show. This new airline is backed up by a group of experienced investors led by David Neeleman, founder of JetBlue, investor in TAP in Portugal and controlling shareholder in Azul airlines in Brazil.



“After years of U.S. airline consolidation, the conditions are improving for a new generation of U.S. airline to emerge, focused on passenger service and satisfaction,” said David Neeleman, majority investor in the new venture. “The A220 will enable us to serve thinner routes in comfort without compromising cost, especially on longer-range missions. With deliveries starting in 2021, we will have ample time to assemble a world-class management team and another winning business model.”



“This U.S. airline start-up’s decision for the A220 as the platform on which to launch their new business model is a testament to the passenger appeal and operating economics of this outstanding aircraft,” said Eric Schulz, Chief Commercial Officer for Airbus. “This commitment confirms the important role the A220 aircraft now occupies in our Airbus single-aisle portfolio.”





Complementing the A320 Family, the A220-100 and A220-300 models cover the segment between 100 and 150 seats and offer a comfortable five-abreast cabin. With the most advanced aerodynamics, CFRP materials, high-bypass engines and fly-by-wire controls, the A220 delivers 20 percent lower fuel burn per seat compared with previous generation aircraft.



The type will serve a worldwide market for smaller single-aisle airliners, estimated at at least 7,000 such aircraft over the next 20 years. Airbus markets and supports the A220 aircraft, which is manufactured under the recently finalized partnership agreement between Airbus, Bombardier & Investment Québec.



-- The A220-300 will be powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines.



(ends)







Undisclosed Customer Orders Six A330neo Family Aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued July 17, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, UK. --- A customer has signed a commitment for six A330neo Family aircraft. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow.



Launched in July 2014, the A330neo Family is the new generation A330, comprising two versions: the A330-800 and A330-900 sharing 99 percent commonality. It builds on the proven economics, versatility and reliability of the A330 Family, while reducing fuel consumption by about 25 percent per seat versus previous generation competitors and increasing range by up to 1,500 nm compared to the majority of A330s in operation.



The A330neo is powered by Rolls-Royce’s latest-generation Trent 7000 engines and features a new wing with increased span and new A350 XWB-inspired Sharklets. The cabin provides the comfort of the new Airspace amenities.



-- 2018 list price A330neo: US$259.9m



(ends)







LEVEL Adds Two A330-200 to Its Fleet

(Source: Airbus; issued July 17, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, UK. --- International Airlines Group’s (IAG) low cost long-haul airline, LEVEL, is expanding its fleet with two additional A330-200s, for delivery in 2019, taking its total order for the type to seven.



This latest commitment comes less than 12 months after IAG purchased the last batch of three A330-200s. They are configured with 314 seats, 21 premium economy and 293 economy.



LEVEL currently operates two A330-200s from Barcelona, soon to be three, and one from Paris Orly, where it commenced services earlier this month, with an inaugural flight from Paris to Montreal. LEVEL began operations in June 2017 with two new A330-200s flying from Barcelona to Los Angeles, San Francisco (Oakland), Buenos Aires and Punta Cana.



The A330 is the world’s bestselling, most efficient and versatile widebody aircraft. With best in class operating economics, it is the benchmark product for the growing low cost long-haul aircraft worldwide.



To date the A330 Family has won over 1,700 orders with over 1,370 currently flying with more than 110 operators worldwide. With an operational reliability of 99.4 percent and various product enhancements, the A330 Family is the most cost-efficient and capable widebody aircraft to date.



-ends-

