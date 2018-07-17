Embraer and Republic Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Up to 200 E175s

FARNBOROUGH, UK. --- Embraer and Republic Airways, the world’s largest E-Jet operator, announced at the 2018 Farnborough Airshow that they have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for a firm order of 100 E175, with the right to convert to E175-E2 aircraft, and purchase rights for an additional 100 E175 aircraft. If all purchase rights are exercised, the contract has a value of up to USD 9.3 billion based on current list prices. This order will be included in Embraer’s backlog as soon as it becomes firm, later this year.



“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Republic as one of our largest and most valuable customers,” said John Slattery, President & CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation. “With a relationship spanning 20 years, we are immensely honored to continue being an integral part of their success as they expand their fleet with additional E175s. Republic is a critical component of Embraer’s history and we are absolutely committed to providing a product that appeals to their customers while delivering solutions that increase profitability.”



“Over the past two decades we have acquired more than 350 jets through our partnership with Embraer,” said Bryan Bedford, Republic’s President and CEO. “Through this partnership we have delivered industry leading safety, service and reliability to our codeshare partners, and this order positions Republic to focus on the next stage of growth in the North American regional market. The E-Jet has proven to be a product that allows Republic to provide a reliable and seamless product experience with our mainline partners, and when coupled with our 5,500 dedicated aviation professionals, it delivers on our long-term vision of being the regional airline of choice.”



Republic Airways and Embraer established their partnership in 1999 when one of its former subsidiaries, Chautauqua Airlines, took delivery of its first ERJ 145 in the livery of US Airways Express. Today, Republic Airline operates a fleet of nearly 190 Embraer 170/175 aircraft and provides fixed-fee flights operated under its major airline partner brands of American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express.



Including this new contract, Embraer has sold more than 520 E175s to airlines in North America since January 2013, earning more than 80% of all orders in this 70-76-seat jet segment.



Embraer is the world's leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats. The Company has 100 customers from all over the world operating the ERJ and E-Jet families of aircraft. For the E-Jets program alone, Embraer has logged more than 1,800 orders and 1,400 deliveries, redefining the traditional concept of regional aircraft.





Republic Airways, parent company of Republic Airline, operates a fleet of about 190 Embraer 170/175 aircraft and offers scheduled passenger service with about 950 daily flights to 100 cities in 40 U.S. states, Canada, the Caribbean and Central America. The Indianapolis-based airline provides fixed-fee flights operated under its major airline partner brands of American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express. The airline employs about 5,500 aviation professionals.



Embraer is a global company headquartered in Brazil with businesses in commercial and executive aviation, defense & security. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing customer support and services. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.



Embraer and Azul Sign a Letter of Intent for 21 Additional E195-E2 jets

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom --- Embraer and Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras S.A. announced today, at the Farnborough AirShow 2018, a Letter of Intent for a firm order of 21 E195-E2 jets. This contract has a value of USD 1.4 billion. The order will be added to Embraer's order book as soon as the firm contract is completed.



This order is additional to an order for 30 E195-E2 jets signed by the airline in 2015, which will raise Azul's total order to 51 Embraer E2 aircraft. Azul is the launch operator of the E195-E2 and will receive the first aircraft in 2019.



“Azul is much more than a customer to us, they are a great business partner. Embraer has been with Azul from the time they launched the airline, so it's so important for us to continue collaborating to build its future,” said John Slattery, President & CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation. “The E195-E2, the most advanced aircraft in its class, will enable Azul to further improve its operational performance, as well as allowing the company's current E-Jet pilots a smooth transition.”



“We are very happy to add to our E2’s orders. Our fleet of Embraer aircraft has always been and always will be fundamental to our fleet and network strategy. We are very pleased with our current fleet transformation process, the main vector of margin expansion in the next few years. Given that 50% of our E1s will be returned within the next five years, this new order ensures the replacement of these aircraft by fuel-efficient new generation aircraft, contributing to the continuous reduction of our unit costs,” said John Rodgerson, Azul’s CEO.



Azul S.A., the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served, offers 739 daily flights to 106 destinations. With an operating fleet of 120 aircraft and more than 10,000 crewmembers, the company has a network of 206 non-stop routes as of March 31, 2018.



Embraer, Helvetic Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Up to 24 E2s

FARNBOROUGH, UK. --- Embraer announced today at the Farnborough Air Show that Zurich based Helvetic Airways has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for 12 E190-E2 and purchase rights for a further 12, with conversion rights to the E195-E2. If all purchase rights are exercised, the deal has a list price of USD 1.5 billion. The order will be included in Embraer’s backlog as soon as it becomes firm, which will happen in the coming months.



The first 12 E190-E2 aircraft will begin replacing Helvetic’s five Fokker 100s and seven E190s, starting in late 2019 and completing in autumn 2021. The purchase options for a further 12 aircraft (E190-E2 or E195-E2) will enable Helvetic Airways to grow according to market opportunities.



Tobias Pogorevc, CEO of Helvetic Airways, said, “Our existing Embraer fleet is performing with excellent dispatch rates and our Fokker 100s have been very productive in the last 12 years. However, with the new E2 family, Helvetic will consolidate its highly reliable operation with the quietest and most efficient next generation aircraft available. Furthermore, moving from the current E190 to the E2 fleet will be simple for our well-trained pilots, as only two and half days of ‘non-simulator’ transition training is needed.”



“Being entrusted with an airline’s entire fleet refreshment is a deep honour for Embraer, and an important endorsement of the service Helvetic has already received as a long-term E-Jet customer,” said Martyn Holmes, Vice President Europe, Russia, Central Asia & Leasing, for Embraer Commercial Aviation. “Respect for the environment in which they operate, coupled with a clear desire to grow, makes the E2 – the cleanest, quietest, and most efficient aircraft family in the segment – the perfect solution to help realise Helvetic’s significant ambitions.”



Helvetic’s plans to operate to London City Airport in the future received a further boost last week (13th July) when the E2 made its debut at the airport located in the city of London.





Helvetic Airways AG operates seven Embraer 190 and five Fokker 100 aircraft. Four Embraer 190 aircraft are in the long-term service of Swiss International Air Lines as part of an ACMI partnership. Helvetic Airways uses the remaining aircraft for ACMI flights and their own scheduled and charter business. Helvetic Airways also operates a maintenance facility at Zurich airport (EASA Part 145). The company currently employs 440 staff.



Kuwait’s Wataniya Airways, Signs a Contract for Ten E195-E2s

FARNBOROUGH, U.K. --- In a deal that will see the Middle East’s first E2 operator, Embraer announced today, at the Farnborough Airshow 2018, that has signed a firm order for 10 E195-E2 aircraft with Kuwaiti airline, Wataniya Airways. The firm order will be included in Embraer’s 2018 third-quarter backlog. The contract also includes 10 purchase rights for the same model, bringing the total potential order to up to 20 aircraft.



The order has an estimated value of USD 1.3 billion, at current list price, with all the purchase rights being confirmed. The deliveries will start in 2020.



“It’s great to welcome Wataniya Airways to the E-Jets operator family”, said John Slattery, President & CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation. “Wataniya will not only be the first E2 operator in the Middle East, but also the worldwide launch customer of our staggered seat business class, which will establish a new level of comfort in business class for crossover narrow-body jets.”



The airline will configure the E195-E2 in comfortable layout of 118 seats, with 12 in business class and 106 in economy class.



“The E195-E2 will allow us to open non-served markets and increase frequencies, delivering better connectivity to the Kuwait market”, said Rakan Al-Tuwaijri, CEO of Wataniya Airways. “We have chosen the staggered seats to differentiate ourselves from the competition, offering a superior product with extra leg room and better privacy for our customers.”



Embraer and Mauritania Airlines Sign a Contract for Two E175s

FARNBOROUGH, U.K. --- Embraer and Mauritania Airlines announced today at the Farnborough Airshow 2018, a firm order for two E175 jets. The contract has a value of USD 93.8 million, based on current list prices, and will be included in Embraer’s 2018 third-quarter backlog.



“Embraer is proud to welcome Mauritania Airlines to the growing family of E-Jets operators”, said Raul Villaron, Vice President, Sales, for Middle East & Africa, Embraer Commercial Aviation. “With the best economics in its category, the E175 is a success in many markets around the world and we are glad the aircraft will enter the African market with Mauritania Airlines.”



Mauritania Airlines will configure both aircraft with 76 seats in a comfortable dual class layout. Deliveries will take place in 2019.



“The acquisition of the E175 is part of our fleet modernization, replacing old aircraft and complementing our young narrow-body aircraft”, said Mr. Mohamed Radhy Bennahi, CEO of Mauritania Airlines. “We are certain that with E175 we’ll be able to offer an even better service to our customers, with greater comfort, adding more frequencies and new destinations.”



Founded in 2010, Mauritania Airlines is the leader carrier in Western Africa, serves more than 10 destinations across Africa and Europe from its base at Nouakchott-Oumtounsy International Airport in Mauritania’s capital city of Nouakchott. The Mauritanian flag-carrier operates a fleet which includes one Next-Generation 737-800, one Next Generation 737-700 one 737 MAX 8 and one ERJ 145. The growing Mauritanian fleet will help to profitably grow our network as we seek to introduce new routes to Europe and the Middle East.



