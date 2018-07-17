Eurofighter Will Be Natural Bridge to European FCAS

(Source: Eurofighter GmbH; issued July 17, 2018)

Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH CEO, Volker Paltzo, confirmed that an enhanced Eurofighter Typhoon would form a core part of any European future combat air system (FCAS), working hand in hand with any future European fighter programme – manned or unmanned.



Speaking during Farnborough International Air Show, Volker Paltzo said: “Eurofighter Typhoon is the benchmark for European collaboration – now and in the future. Eurofighter will be a central pillar of any European FCAS, and has a key role to play in this future system, operating alongside any existing or new European assets that may come into play in the future battlespace – across all mission scenarios.”



Talking about the technologies that will form part of a European FCAS, Paltzo added: “I firmly believe that Eurofighter Typhoon is the best platform to carry, demonstrate and certify a whole host of technologies and deliver them as a mature capability for Europe.”



Paltzo also confirmed that a need for greater connectivity, sensor and data fusion in the future battlespace would see a refresh of technology in the cockpit, including a high resolution large area display, and up to 15% more power to the aircraft’s EJ-200 engines, as part of the aircraft’s long-term evolution plans.



“We are in ongoing dialogue with our partners regarding these emerging requirements”, he stated.



Clemens Linden, Eurojet TURBO GmbH CEO, speaking on behalf of the Eurofighter engine consortium during Farnborough International Air Show, said: “Eurofighter, with the EJ-200 engine, already has the best engine in its class in the world today. But we can make it even better, delivering a 15% increase in thrust, to ensure that Eurofighter Typhoon can maintain its combat edge in the future.”



Volker Paltzo also confirmed the ongoing importance of Eurofighter to European defence, stating: “Eurofighter is the biggest and most successful defence collaboration project ever undertaken in Europe. It is the backbone of NATO’s European air defence and will continue to be developed to defend against all future threats for decades to come. It is what Eurofighter was built to do.”



-ends-