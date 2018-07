Boeing Submits MH-139 Bid to Replace US Air Force UH-1Ns

(Source: Boeing Defense and Space; issued July 17, 2018)

Boeing today submitted its final proposal to the U.S. Air Force in the UH-1N Huey replacement competition.



The Boeing MH-139 is capable, affordable, and ready to serve the United States Air Force’s urgent UH-1N replacement needs. With a hot production line in Philadelphia, we are well-positioned to meet the USAF’s delivery requirements for fielding this vital platform as soon as possible.



