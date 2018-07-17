Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 17, 2018)

Aero-Glen International LLC, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Texas, has been awarded a $403,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for F-16 Systems Program Office support at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.



The contractor will provide F-16 service life extension program kits for the F-16 fleet.



Work will be performed in Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Texas, and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2029. This award is the result of a competitive, small-business acquisition.



Procurement funds in the amount of $1,669,548 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8232-18-D-0001).



-ends-



