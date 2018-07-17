Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 17, 2018)

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, has been awarded a firm-fixed-price undefinitized contract modification (P00032) to the previously-awarded contract FA8625-16-C-6599 for engineering and manufacturing development, to include detailed design, modification, testing, certification, and fielding of two presidential, mission-ready 747-8 aircraft.



Work will be performed in San Antonio and is expected to be completed by December 2024.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2018 research and development funds in the amount of $64,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



The total value of all contract actions for the program is $3,900,000,000.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



