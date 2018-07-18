Multi-Million Dollar Contract for MA700 with Avic Aircraft, China

(Source: Meggitt plc; issued July 18, 2018)

Meggitt signs multi-million dollar sub-systems contract for MA700 with Avic Aircraft, China



Meggitt PLC, a leading international company specialising in high performance components and sub-systems for the aerospace, defence and energy markets, and XAC, a Chinese aircraft manufacturer and developer of large and medium sized airplanes, announces that they have signed a multi-million sub-systems contract across the life of the MA700 Aircraft Programme – a twin engine medium-range turboprop aircraft.



Meggitt will supply its market leading Fire Detection and Suppression System, high performance Engine Bleed Air Leak Detection (BALD) system, custom designed Air Cooled Oil Cooler (ACOC) and integrated Secondary Flight Display (iSFD) systems on the MA700 airplane.



