Contracts under Make IN India

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued July 18, 2018)

Capital procurement of defence equipment is carried out as per the extant Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP).



DPP-2016 focuses on institutionalizing, streamlining and simplifying defence procurement procedure to give a boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government of India, by promoting indigenous design, development and manufacturing of defence equipment, platforms, systems and sub-systems.



Ministry of Defence is committed to the objectives of DPP-2016 and is taking all steps necessary to realize these objectives.



During the last three years and current year (up to June, 2018) out of total 168 contracts, 106 contracts have been signed with Indian vendors for procurement of defence equipment for Armed Forces such as helicopters, radar, ballistic helmets, artillery guns, simulators, missiles, bullet proof jackets, electronic fuzes, and ammunition.



Government has also promulgated the policy of Strategic Partnership in the Defence Sector which encourages participation of the private sector in manufacture of major defence platforms and equipment in four selected segments viz. Submarines; Fighter Aircraft: Helicopters and Armoured Fighting vehicles / Tanks.



