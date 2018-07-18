Spirit AeroSystems Advances Use of Robotics for Quality Inspection of Large-Scale Aerospace Structures

(Source: Spirit AeroSystems; issued July 19, 2018)

WICHITA, Kan. --- Spirit AeroSystems today announced its engineers have combined a wide range of robotics hardware and software technologies to meet the complex needs of inspecting the company's composite aerospace components such as fuselages, wings and substructures.



Either cooperatively or independently, the new Spirit AeroSystems robots automatically inspect complex composite parts up to 200 feet long, dramatically reducing the time required for inspection.



"Typically, inspections for meeting customer requirements have been done by large, fixed systems that are difficult to adapt to new applications," said Dan Caughran, Spirit vice president, Global Quality. "Our new approach is built around two industrial robots that can interchange among seven different sensors and multiple inspection methods. In short, had this technology not been available, we would have had to rely on solutions of far less flexibility and roughly twice the cost."



"Either cooperatively or independently, the robots automatically inspect complex composite parts up to 200 feet long, dramatically reducing the time required for inspection – sometimes up to 40 percent faster," said Mike Grosser, Spirit's lead non destructive inspection (NDI) engineer. "Analysis of the results is achieved through advanced phased array digital signal processing, which can be automated through machine learning."



Spirit is implementing the new robotic NDI technology at its headquarters location in Wichita, Kan., and plans to use similar technology at its Prestwick, Scotland, facility. Spirit engineers are also investigating and applying robotics technology for other manufacturing applications where flexible automation is required, such as machining, sealing and material handling.





Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe.



(ends)

Spirit AeroSystems Implementing Breakthrough Titanium Fabrication Technology for Aerospace Components

(Source: Spirit AeroSystems; issued July 18, 2018)

WICHITA, Kan. --- Spirit AeroSystems today announced its researchers are working to commercialize a new proprietary method for shaping titanium raw material at elevated temperatures in the fabrication of aerospace components. The Joule FormTM process, which Spirit has trademarked, provides the company a competitive advantage in the use of titanium, a highly desirable material thanks to its combination of strength and light weight.



The Joule Form process, trademarked by Spirit AeroSystems, is an emerging manufacturing improvement for shaping metallic plate products that can replace more expensive techniques, such as die forgings and extrusions.



"This is an emerging manufacturing improvement for shaping metallic plate products that can replace more expensive techniques, such as die forgings and extrusions," said Kevin Matthies, Spirit's senior vice president, Global Fabrication. "Implementing this new technology will allow advanced production for parts such as those for propulsion systems. No one else in the industry has a comparable high-tech and cost-saving solution for this application."



"The Spirit R&D team is constantly looking at new and innovative ways to support our customers. It's one of our differentiators in the marketplace for aerospace structures," said Spirit President and CEO Tom Gentile. "The Joule FormTM process allows us to increase utilization of titanium markedly and ultimately decrease machined-part cost to enhance Spirit's competitiveness further.



"Returning value to our customers is one of the focuses of our R&D team," Gentile added. "We want to ensure that we are building the highest quality products in the most cost-effective way. Sometimes that means adding automation, sometimes that means developing a new process or working with a new material."



-ends-

