Saab Receives Order for Carl-Gustaf Ammunition from Estonia

(Source: Saab; issued July 18, 2018)

Saab has received an order from the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment on ammunition for the Carl-Gustaf® system. The order value is 186 MSEK and deliveries will be made during 2018-2019.



The order is placed under a Framework Agreement signed with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration where Estonia has the possibility to place orders from Saab.



“This is a further proof of the trust our customer put in the Carl-Gustaf system and the capability it creates for the defence forces" says Görgen Johansson, Senior Vice President and head of Saabs business area Dynamics.



The Carl-Gustaf M4 is the latest version of the combat proven, shoulder-launched, multi-role weapon system currently being fielded with multiple armed forces around the world. It gives users a wide range of engagement options and allows troops to remain agile and effective in any scenario. Building on the system’s already formidable capabilities, the M4 offers a higher degree of accuracy, lighter construction as well as compatibility with future innovations.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-