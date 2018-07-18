Airbus and Singapore to Co-Develop Digital Services for Military Aircraft

(Source: Airbus Defence; issued July 18, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH --– Airbus and Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) have agreed details of the first initiative under their recently announced digital technology collaboration – the development of 3D-printing of spare parts to be initially trialled on Singapore’s new fleet of A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (A330-MRTT) aircraft.



Under the terms of an implementation agreement signed at the Farnborough Airshow, Airbus Defence and Space will support DSTA in designing and certifying parts produced by additive manufacturing for the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) aircraft.



Head of Military Aircraft Services at Airbus Defence and Space, Stephan Miegel, said: “It is absolutely clear that digitalisation represents the future of military aircraft services and we are now at a point where we can begin to explore the most promising techniques on operational fleets. We greatly appreciate the innovative approach of DSTA in going on this journey with us.



“Following this first agreement on 3D-printing, we have further agreed to collaborate on data analytics for predictive maintenance. The collaboration will add on to the development of Airbus’s new SmartForce suite of maintenance data analytics launched at Farnborough.”



SmartForce is a suite of services to enable operators to exploit aircraft data to improve troubleshooting, optimize maintenance effort, predict maintenance actions and plan smartly for material demand.



The RSAF has acquired the A330 MRTT and the first aircraft will be delivered to Singapore in the coming months.









DSTA and Rolls-Royce Partner to Harness Digital Technologies for Defence

A Memorandum of Understanding to partner on digital service solutions was signed by Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and Rolls-Royce at the Farnborough Airshow, United Kingdom, today.



Collaboration between DSTA and Rolls-Royce will focus on the use of data analytics and digital twins aimed at optimising the time and resources spent on engine maintenance, and thereby improving the availability and performance of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) aircraft1. These capabilities will potentially transform engine support and maintenance training.



DSTA Chief Executive Mr Tan Peng Yam said: “Rolls-Royce supports an extensive and diverse fleet of aircraft, which provides a data source to dive deeper and generate insights on aircraft engine performance for defence. Partnering Rolls-Royce to co-develop data-driven digital solutions will boost DSTA’s efforts in enhancing the efficiency of aircraft maintenance and operations.”



Tom Bell, Rolls-Royce President, Defence, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to work together with DSTA to develop exciting new digital technologies that will enable us to bring greater capability to the Republic of Singapore Air Force.”



