Defense Must Enlarge Docks at Cartagena Base to Fit New Submarines

(Source: El Pais; published July 18, 2018)

(Published in Spanish; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

MADRID --- The problems surrounding the bizarre history of the Spanish Navy’s new submarine have not yet been fully resolved. First, the boat ended up weighing far too much, so that it could dive but not re-surface; this required that its length be increased by 10 meters, which increased its displacement by 800 tonnes.Now the problem is that, with its new dimensions, the S-80 Plus doesn’t fit in the docking pens of the naval base at Cartagena (Murcia), which will force the Ministry of Defense to dredge and expand the docks. The cost of the infrastructure works to adapt the base to the new submarine, amounts to 16 million euros.The new government will approve in the coming days raising the spending cap for the new submarine, known as the S-80 Plus, by 1,772 million euros. Added to the initial budget of 2,132 million euros, this puts the total cost at 3,907 million euros, or almost one billion euros for each of the four submarines -- practically twice the original estimate.The previous government’s Ministry of Defense prepared the S-80 cost modification file but did not approve it, so the new team led by incoming defense minister Margarita Robles must process it urgently (request a report from the State Council, raise the ceiling of expense and rectify the order of execution to the Navantia shipyard) if it doesn’t want construction to stop in the autumn.The program suffered a serious setback in 2013, when it was discovered that the submarine was overweight by 125 tonnes, which compromised the buoyancy of the submarine; that is to say, it was not guaranteed that it would come afloat after submerging.Defense hired as a consultant the American company Electric Boat which, at a cost of 14 million euros, confirmed the diagnosis of the Spanish experts: to rebalance the hull, it had to be lengthened by 10 meters. This was achieved by incorporating 16 more frames into the original submarine, increasing its displacement to 3,000 tons. The stretched boat was renamed S-80 Plus.A side effect of these changes is that the new submarine no longer fits in the pens (berths) at Cartagena naval base (Murcia), which have a maximum length of about 78 meters. To fit the four submarines, the berths will have to be dredged and lengthened which, together with other infrastructure work needed to adapt the facilities to the new submarine, will cost about 16 million euros.However, the biggest uncertainty that continues to weigh on the project is its independent air propulsion system (AIP), which will give it autonomy and discretion halfway between those of conventional and nuclear-powered submarines.Defense has opted for a system capable of producing hydrogen from bioethanol and has awarded its development to two Spanish firms, Técnicas Reunidas and Abengoa. Military sources assure that, after some initial failures, the milestones are now being met. According to those sources, a demonstrator generating 25 kilowatts is already available, and the goal now is to produce one that is 12 times more powerful (300 kilowatts) to power the S-80.To avoid further delays, it is planned to integrate the AIP from the third submarine (hull number S-83, whose delivery to the Spanish Navy is scheduled for March 2026), while the first two (with a delivery date of 2022 and 2024) will begin to navigate with diesel propulsion and will incorporate the AIP when the first big careening (maintenance) is done at the end of the decade.Although the AIP system is relatively cheap compared to the cost of the submarine (about 80 million euros per unit, of which 30 million for the fuel cell purchased in the US), it is a critical element, since it will allow it to navigate submerged almost two weeks.Industrial sources admit that the success of the S-80 will depend on the functioning of the Spanish AIP. If so, they emphasize, it will become a highly competitive product on the conventional submarines market, with benefits superior to those of the German Type U-214. Otherwise, they admit, it will be a failed project, because no one will want to acquire such a large submersible if it is indiscreet.In any case, Navantia must drastically reduce its cost. The almost one billion dollars that the Navy will pay for each S-80 almost double the price of the German submarines bought by Israel, and the price of this type of submarines ranges between 400 and 600 million euros.The experts claim that a program of this complexity presents a high degree of uncertainty (the final budget includes 100 million euros for contingencies, for example) and that the more submarines sold, the more the investment will be amortized. But they admit that not controlling the weight of the elements that were added to the initial design was a failure that could have catastrophic consequences and has finally cost almost 1,800 million euros. And without anyone to assume any responsibility.-ends-