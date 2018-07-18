Aero and IAI Introduce Multirole F/A-259 Striker Aircraft

(Source: Aero Vodochody Aerospace; issued July 18, 2018)

This artist’s view shows the general aspect of the F/A-259 Striker multirole ground-attack aircraft with some interception capabilities that Israeli Aerospace has agreed to develop jointly with Aero Vodochody from the company’s L-159 Alca. (Aero image)

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom --- Aero, the biggest Czech aircraft manufacturer, and Israel Aerospace Industries, world leader in defense systems technologies, introduced cost-effective, combat-proven fighter attack aircraft.



The F/A-259 Striker is a multirole aircraft for close air support, counter-insurgency operations and border patrolling with interception capabilities.



The F/A-259 Striker combines the robustness and effectiveness of its successful predecessor, the L-159 Alca, with the latest advances in avionics and aircraft systems technology. Using benefits of a wet wing, F/A-259 Striker provides superior performance, great maneuverability, and a high range.



Giuseppe Giordo, the President and CEO of Aero, said: “Nowadays, national air forces are looking for a solution how to fulfill a great variety of missions in an affordable way, while keeping high survivability of the aircraft and its crew. Aero and IAI are introducing a multirole fighter F/A-259 Striker with a wide range of combat capabilities that meet those needs of Air Forces all around the world by bringing great performance with low acquisition, operation and maintenance cost.” Giuseppe Giordo added: “There are not so many aircraft on the market providing such capabilities, because it is a new requirement.”



Benjamin Cohen, General Manager of Israel Aerospace Industries’ Lahav Division, said: “Our cooperation with Aero Vodochody offers the USAF impressive proven performance of the F/A-259, with new innovative IAI systems, to provide customers with aircraft that meet their OA-X requirements."



The F/A-259 is able to operate from unpaved runways and has seven hard points for any combination of fuel, weapons, or mission equipment, allowing smart weapons integration and standoff weapon capabilities. As an optional upgrade, the F/A-259 can be equipped by EASA radar and helmet mounted display. Another optional upgrade is air-to-air refueling, increasing the aircraft’s range and endurance.



Advance 4th generation avionics for the F/A-259 Striker has an open architecture concept, allowing future updates based on customer’s requirements and use of Real Time Data Link, supporting a high situational awareness capability. The advanced digital cockpit is equipped by two large multifunctional displays, electronic flight instrument system, and other features.





Aero Vodochody Aerospace a.s. focuses on design and manufacturing of both military and civil aircraft. It is the largest aircraft manufacturer in the Czech Republic and one of the oldest aerospace companies in the world. With a vast fleet of the L-39s still in operation and a brand-new L-39NG aircraft, Aero manages to maintain its strong position of a leader in the military light jet market.



IAI is a world leader in both the defense and commercial markets, delivering state-of-the-art technologies and systems in all domains: air, space, land, sea, cyber, homeland security and ISR. IAI employs its advanced and proven engineering, manufacturing and testing capabilities to develop, produce and support complete systems - from components, sensors and subsystems all the way to large-scale, fully-integrated systems of systems.



-ends-