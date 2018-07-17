Rolls-Royce Awarded USAF Services Contract Worth Up to $420 Million

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued July 17, 2018)

Rolls-Royce has been awarded a sustainment contract to maintain, repair and overhaul engines for the US Air Force Global Hawk and US Navy Triton fleets, valued at up to $420 million over six years.



The contract also includes program management and sustainment engineering services for the F137 engine fleet. F137 is the USAF designation for the Rolls-Royce AE 3007H engine, which powers the Global Hawk and Triton, as well as a number of commercial and business aviation aircraft. The engines are engineered and manufactured at Rolls-Royce facilities in Indianapolis, US.



The MRO services will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma, US, where Rolls-Royce and the Air Force recently established a public-private partnership to develop and manage an engine depot. It is the first Rolls-Royce engine facility to operate at Tinker AFB, which is the home of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. Additional F137 work will be carried out at a Rolls-Royce engine facility in Montreal, Canada.



Paul Craig, Rolls-Royce, President -- Defence Services, said, “Rolls-Royce has a long and successful history of supporting US Air Force and Navy engines, and our innovative public-private partnership at Tinker Air Force Base has enabled us to work together in a new way and will be a key component of maximising engine availability. This new contract includes engine services for the Navy’s Triton fleet, and we look forward to continuing this public-private partnership for years to come, focusing on customer support and enhancing mission success.”



The new contract is considered an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity agreement, with initial obligated funding of $8 million.



The AE 3007H turbofan engine is part of the reliable, proven Rolls-Royce AE family, with nearly 7,000 engines delivered to military and commercial customers worldwide, and a combined 73 million engine flight hours. The AE engine family also includes the AE 2100 turboprop, which powers the Lockheed Martin C-130J and LM-100J, as well as the C-27J and Saab 2000; and the AE 1107C turboshaft, which powers the V-22 Osprey operated by the US Marine Corps and Air Force.



