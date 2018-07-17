Aero and RSW Aviation Agreed on a Strategic Cooperation on the L-39NG/CW Program

(Source: Aero Vodochody Aerospace; issued July 17, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom --- AERO Vodochody and RSW Aviation, a military training provider in the United States, today signed a Letter of Intent for the delivery of 12 L-39NG Aircraft and, additionally, the upgrade of six legacy L-39 into the L-39CW variant, allowing rapid introduction of the L-39CW/NG into service with RSW.



The combination of the modern L-39NG training aircraft and the innovative and customer needs´ oriented approach of RSW, brings to the market an unparalleled opportunity for the training of modern air forces.



The L-39NG/CW fleet will be made available by RSW for various customers in its US based training academy allowing training from ab initio stage up to the operational clearance level.



The L-39NG is being certified using the European Military Airworthiness Requirements (EMARs) and thus brings a true compatibility and interoperability within EU and NATO operators avoiding any additional certification and cross-border processes. The L-39NG fleet LoI includes a set of state of the art simulators and debriefing devices for effective training and learning process.



The AERO-RSW cooperation is a key element of AERO’s global strategy for cooperation with other selected partners offering unprecedented availability of jet training to any Air Force in the world who want the latest platforms but are facing cost restraints.



Aero and RSW furthermore agreed on implementation of unique RSW and its affiliate companies skills in terms of military systems integration into the L-39NG/CW fleet. For overseas customers RSW will be also authorized to perform an operational support of their L-39NG fleets.



Giuseppe Giordo, President & CEO of AERO, said: “Today represents a significant milestone for AERO, because through this LoI, we are developing a strategic partnership with RSW. Through this partnership, we will be delivering to RSW 12 L-39NG but also 6 L-39CW, increasing the production backlog of AERO up to 38 new aircraft.”



Giuseppe Giordo commented the cooperation with RSW Aviation as a new era of the jet training, as the RSW unique fleet composition including piston and turboprop aircraft with similar avionics concept allows to the operators to select an ideal mix of flight training with experienced USAF and USMC instructors for gaining maximum knowledge and expertise within reasonable budget. “We have identified a lot of synergies between the RSW customer oriented approach and the capabilities of L-39NG and are proud that RSW selected the L-39NG as a corner-stone of its lead-in training capability,” add Giuseppe Giordo.



David Patrick, Chief Operating Officer of RSW states that the L-39NG compliments the RSW Shorts Tucano very well, yielding a very compelling pilot training solution to their customers. “The addition of the L-39NG further solidifies our ability to prepare a fighter pilot for a 4th+ generation fighter aircraft with exceptional value.”





The L-39CW Aircraft is a combination existing L-39C aircraft with a new FJ44-4M Williams International Engine and Genesys Aerosystems Avionics. The L-39CW provides an immediate solution for current operators by upgrading existing platforms until L-39NG aircraft are delivered. The L-39NG aircraft is a brand-new jet training aircraft with light-attack capabilities designed as a unified, comprehensive training system for modern air forces.



The L-39NG is based on the aerodynamic concept of the current L-39, but utilizes the latest technologies and equipment. Power is provided by the modern FJ44-4M engine supplied with the TAP Blue engine support service to ensure unprecedented airworthiness and predictable maintenance costs. The aircraft's avionics are prepared to train future pilots of 4th and 5th generation aircraft and can be tailored to the customer's requirements. The L-39NG is equipped with five hard-points for weapons. A strategic partner in the L-39NG project is Czech company Omnipol.





Aero Vodochody Aerospace a.s. focuses on the design and manufacturing of military and civil aircraft and is the largest aviation manufacturer in the Czech Republic and one of the oldest aerospace companies worldwide. Aero has a strong position on the market of military training and light combat aircraft, with a huge existing fleet of L-39 and with a brand-new aircraft, L-39NG.



RSW Aviation LLC provides world class CONUS and OCONUS, full service military pilot training and aircraft maintenance. With a fleet of L-39s, Shorts Tucano, Cessna 172, Bell 206 and King Air aircraft along with infrastructure and support in the United States, RSW provides unparalleled military pilot training at exceptional value. RSW Aviation LLC offers both long term and short term (augmentation) training solutions specific for each customer.



OMNIPOL a.s. is a Czech investment and defence company and long-term partner of Aero Vodochody Aerospace with a long tradition since 1934, which was accountable for exporting more than 2700 units of the L-39 aircraft worldwide (more than 600 L-39 aircrafts are still in operation).



(ends)

Aero and Skytech Agreed on a Strategic Cooperation in the L-39NG Program

(Source: Aero Vodochody Aerospace; issued July 17, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom --- AERO Vodochodyand SkyTech, a leading provider of military aviation services and funding solutions, today signed a binding agreement for the delivery of 10 L-39NG jet training aircraft including option for additional 6 aircraft.



The combination of the modern L-39NG training aircraft and the innovative approach of SkyTech, brings to the market an unparalleled opportunity for the training of modern air forces.



The L-39NG fleet will be made available by SkyTech for any customer either in the area of training flight hours, or short, mid and long-term leasing. The L-39NG is being certified using the European Military Airworthiness Requirements (EMARs) and thus brings a true compatibility and interoperability within EU and NATO operators avoiding any additional certification and cross-border processes.



The L-39NG fleet agreement includes a set of state-of-the-art simulators and debriefing devices for effective training and learning process. The AERO-SkyTech cooperation is a key element of AERO’s global strategy for cooperation with other selected partners offering unprecedented availability of jet training to any Air Force in the world who want the latest platforms but are facing cost restraints.



Giuseppe Giordo, President & CEO of AERO, said: “We are proud to announce that in addition to the recently signed contract with Senegal, we are signing this new agreement achieving a backlog of up to 38 aircraft to be delivered between 2020 and 2022 and coming from international customers and partners. SkyTech represents a strategic partnership for us starting a new era in jet training at a time, when all air forces have an urgent need of cost effective training, with growing time and capacity demands.



“The solution with SkyTech allows immediate training of the air force personnel and provides operators the time and comfort of selecting a new trainer, or alternatively, it allows them even to use the AERO-SkyTech solution on a long-term basis. We are proud SkyTech selected the L-39NG as a corner-stone of its lead-in training capability.“



Dr Paulo Mirpuri, President and CEO of SkyTech considers the cooperation as; “A strategic milestone in SkyTech’s evolution and one we are proud to share with Aero”.



SkyTech, which is powered by well-known aircraft leasing company HiFly, and partnered with Australian Defence provider Adagold Aviation, is already starting to transform the way militaries look at their procurement modelling.



Dr Mirpuri explains; “We can create a situation whereby Air Forces can obtain their necessary squadron and force projection with less strain on already shrinking budgets”. In the training pipeline, the L39NG is an important part of our strategy to provide Countries with cost effective options as new pilots move through the various phases from initial screening through to operational squadrons.



He goes on to say that “in time SkyTech will be able to offer Air Forces’ access to aircraft that cover the various phases of training and also provide them with choices of aircraft as the trainees’ progress”. Dr Mirpuri adds; “An Air Force doesn’t need to alter its training programmes but will have a choice of aircraft that meets how they conduct each training phase both cost effectively and efficiently. The L39NG is perfect as part of this objective”.



-ends-