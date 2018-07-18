Easyfly Signs for Five ATR-600s

FARNBOROUGH --- Colombian airline EasyFly and market-leading turboprop manufacturer ATR today signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the purchase of five ATR -600 series aircraft, of which three are ATR 72-600s and two are ATR 42-600s.



EasyFly became an ATR operator in 2014 when it began the progressive replacement of its fleet of Jetstream 41s. The new ATR 72-600s will mainly serve growing point-to-point operations from the hub of northern city of Bucaramanga, a city with one of the fastest developing economies in Colombia. The ATR 42-600s will be used to further expand current operations, thus boosting regional point-to-point connectivity with the aim to support and increase ongoing development of local economies.



EasyFly President, Alfonso Avila, said: “EasyFly has experienced double-digit traffic and revenue growth every year since the incorporation of ATR aircraft into our fleet and we intend to continue our development by acquiring both the ATR 42-600 and 72-600. We understand that the modern -600 series is the best aircraft to support our continuing growth as its economics allow us to offer our passengers attractive pricing whilst also delivering them the standards of comfort that they would enjoy on single-aisle aircraft.”



ATR Chief Executive Officer, Christian Scherer, commented: “EasyFly will become both an ATR 42-600 and ATR 72-600 operator, taking advantage of the superior economics of this aircraft family, allowing them to expand their operations and renew their fleet, with the lowest possible risk. Colombia’s domestic market still offers room for the development of point-to-point operations and EasyFly will continue to satisfy this demand, meeting the needs of its passengers and increasing connectivity. Regional connectivity and thus regional aviation has a key role to play in the growth of developing markets. This is certainly what is happening in Latin America and EasyFly’s intention to expand their ATR fleet clearly validates the importance of our aircraft in supporting this development.”



Regional aviation is proven to have a positive impact on a country’s economy. A 10% increase in flights leads to a 5% increase in tourists, a 6% increase in regional GDP and an 8% increase in Foreign Direct Investment. This in turn generates more employment and improves social development. ATR predicts a need for over 3000 new turboprops over the next 20 years that will operate the more than 2700 new routes that will be created during the same period. ATR aircraft are proven route openers, with a 40% fuel burn advantage over their turboprop rival, their unbeatable economics created over 150 routes in 2017.





EasyFly S.A. is a regional carrier that operates in Colombia. Its main focus is to serve intermediate cities and those not served by other carriers. Operations started in October 2007, with one British Aerospace Jetstream 41 aircraft. Currently the airline operates seven ATR 42-500s, three ATR 42-600s and six Jestream 41s. Its main base is at Terminal Puente Aéreo of El Dorado Airport, Bogotá.



European turboprop manufacturer ATR is the world leader in the regional aviation market. ATR designs, manufactures and delivers aircraft, with its fleet encompassing some 200 airlines in nearly 100 countries. The ATR 42 and the ATR 72 are the best-selling aircraft in the below 90-seat category. ATR is an equal partnership between leading aerospace firms Airbus and Leonardo and benefits from a large global customer support network allowing it to deliver innovative services and solutions to its clients and operators all over the world.



Hokkaido Air System Co., Ltd Signs for ATR 42-600s

FARNBOROUGH -- Hokkaido Air System Co., Ltd (HAC) and ATR have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the purchase of two firm ATR 42-600s with an option for a third. HAC will begin operating these aircraft from 2020. These aircraft will replace HAC’s fleet of Saab 340s taking advantage of the superior economics of the cutting-edge ATR -600 series.



Yoichiro Kuwano, President of HAC, declared: “The ATR 42-600 benefits from a wide cabin, comparable to that of medium-sized aircraft and will significantly improve cabin comfort for our passengers. Also the aircraft has extensive experience with operations in cold winter, which will increase the reliability of the operation in cold Hokkaido. With this new aircraft and the safe operation system we’ve established, we will continue to provide reliable and comfortable travel to local businesses and communities.”



ATR Chief Executive Officer, Christian Scherer, said: “We are delighted to see that ATR is the right aircraft for Japan. With economics that are unmatched by any other aircraft the ATR makes perfect sense financially but beyond this, JAL Group’s endorsement is testimony to the relevance of our product in a most advanced society that is concerned with comfort, environmentally-friendliness and the benefits of regional connectivity.”





Established on 30 September, 1997, Hokkaido Air System began operations on 28 March.1998, with Japan Airlines (57.3%), Hokkaido government (19.5%), Sapporo city (13.5%) as major shareholders. Hokkaido Air System operates three aircraft (SAAB340B-WT) and 26 daily departures on five routes; between Sapporo-okadama and Rishiri/Kushiro/Misawa, Misawa/Hakodate and Okushiri, based in Sapporo-okadama airport.



