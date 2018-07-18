AirAsia X Orders 34 More A330neo

(Source: Airbus: issued July 19, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, UK. --- AirAsia X has placed an order with Airbus for an additional 34 A330neo widebody aircraft. The order was announced at the Farnborough Air Show in the UK by Kamarudin Meranun, AirAsia Co-Founder and AirAsia X Group Chief Executive Officer, Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz, Chairman of AirAsia X and Eric Schulz, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.



The latest agreement reaffirms AirAsia X’s position as the largest airline customer for the A330neo, with the total number of aircraft ordered by the airline increasing to 100. All the A330neo aircraft ordered by AirAsia X are the larger A330-900 model.



Offering range capability enabling non-stop services to Europe, including from Kuala Lumpur to London, the A330neo will allow AirAsia X to expand its value-based long haul model with even lower operating costs, while enabling its passengers to fly further more often with highly competitive fares.



AirAsia X will be the first airline in Asia to operate the A330neo, with deliveries of aircraft on order with Airbus scheduled to start in Q4 2019. The A330neo will be operated by AirAsia X out of its bases in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.



AirAsia Co-Founder and AirAsia X Group Chief Executive Officer Kamarudin Meranun said: "Long haul low-cost is something we strongly believe in, and this order shows our confidence in the AirAsia X model. We lobbied hard for the A330neo after seeing the success of the A320neo, and working closely with Airbus, we have arrived at an aircraft that we are confident will allow us to expand our low fares offering beyond Asia Pacific to the rest of the world.”



AirAsia Co-Founder and AirAsia X Co-Group Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes added: “Our decision not only to reconfirm our existing order for 66 A330neo, but to add 34 more, follows what is probably one of the most thorough aircraft evaluations the industry has ever seen. We have looked at every aspect of the A330neo from technical performance and reliability to passenger comfort and it is clearly the right aircraft for us to expand efficiently our fast-growing long haul network.”



Eric Schulz, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer commented: “We are extremely pleased to announce this important agreement with AirAsia X. This is the strongest possible endorsement for the unbeatable operating economics, performance and cost-effectiveness that the A330neo brings to the market in its size category. We look forward to working with AirAsia X on the entry into service of this great aircraft with the carrier as it expands its route network to more destinations around the world.”



The A330neo is the latest version of the twin aisle A330 Family. It incorporates new generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, a new optimised wing and increased use of lighter composite materials. Together, these advances bring a significant reduction in fuel consumption of 25 per cent compared with older generation aircraft of similar size.



Passengers can expect the highest levels of comfort when flying on the A330neo, with the aircraft featuring the award-winning Airspace by Airbus cabin. Originally designed for the larger A350 XWB, this features newly designed sidewalls and fixtures, larger overhead storage, advanced cabin mood lighting and the latest in-flight entertainment and connectivity.



The A330 Family is one of the most successful widebody product lines ever, having received over 1,700 orders from 120 customers. More than 1,400 A330s are flying with over 120 operators worldwide. Including today’s announcement, the A330neo has already won some 250 firm orders prior to entry-into-service.



The A330neo is currently nearing completion of its flight test programme with certification expected in the coming weeks followed by entry into commercial service in September.



(ends)

Vietjet to Order 50 More A321neo

(Source: Airbus: issued July 19, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, UK. --- Vietnamese carrier Vietjet has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus for the purchase of an additional 50 A321neo single aisle aircraft. The agreement was announced at the Farnborough Air Show today by Vietjet Vice President Dinh Viet Phuong and Eric Schulz, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.



The latest agreement will see the carrier’s backlog of orders for the A320 Family rise to 129 aircraft, including 123 A321neo and 6 A321ceo. Vietjet will use the additional aircraft to meet growing demand for its services on both its domestic and international networks.



Vietjet first took to the skies in 2011 and now operates an all-Airbus fleet currently comprising 59 A320 Family aircraft. The carrier’s route network already spans the whole of Vietnam and some 30 destinations across Asia.



The A321neo is the latest and largest member of the best-selling Airbus single aisle family and is firmly established as the most popular aircraft in its size category, seating up to 240 passengers in a single class layout. It also offers the longest range in its category, flying up to 4,000 nautical miles non-stop or around nine hours flying time.



Incorporating the latest engines, aerodynamic advances and cabin innovations, the A321neo offers a reduction in fuel consumption of at least 15 per cent per seat from day one and 20 per cent by 2020.



To date, the A320 Family has won more than 14,200 orders and over 7,800 aircraft are currently in service with 330 operators worldwide.



(ends)







Viva Aerobus Firms Up Order for 25 A321neo, 16 A321neo Upconversions

(Source: Airbus; issued July 18, 2018)

Viva Aerobus, the ultra-low-cost carrier based in Mexico, has firmed up an amendment for 25 incremental A321neo and 16 upconversions of A320neos to A321neos to their existing purchase agreement.



This latest order brings the all-Airbus operator’s total orderbook to 80 A320 Family aircraft (including 15 A320ceo, 24 A320neo, and 41 A321neo) and the airline’s total backlog from 36 to 61 aircraft. Viva Aerobus has not yet decided on the engine selection and will announce at a later date.



Gian Carlo Nucci, CEO of Grupo Viva Aerobus, said: “Our decision to introduce the A321neo to our fleet reflects our long-term commitment to cost reduction, to innovation, operational and environmental efficiency, and enhancing our passenger experience. These additional aircraft will allow us to capture opportunities in Mexico, and we can think of no aircraft better suited than the A321neo with 240 seats with which to endeavour our growth objectives. Of course, these new aircraft will help us offer even lower fares, more destinations and allow us to continue improving our customer service."



Eric Schulz, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are proud about this repeat order by Viva Aerobus; it serves as a testament to the A321neo being the aircraft of choice in the mid-market segment. Viva Aerobus will benefit from the A321neo’s additional capacity, superior performance, and the very lowest operating cost as they strive to meet the growing demand for cost-efficient air travel in Mexico.”



Viva Aerobus has based its fleet renewal strategy on the A320neo Family. In 2013 Viva Aerobus placed an order for 52 A320 Family aircraft, the largest Airbus aircraft order placed by a single airline in Mexico at the time. Since then, Viva Aerobus has ordered three additional A320ceo aircraft, which were integrated into the airline’s fleet between 2017 and 2018. To date, Viva Aerobus operates 26 A320 Family aircraft, including four A320neo.



The A321 is the largest member of the A320 Family, seating up to 240 passengers, depending on cabin configuration. Incorporating the latest engines, aerodynamic advances and cabin innovations, the A321neo offers a reduction in fuel consumption of at least 15 per cent per seat from day one and 20 per cent by 2020.



-- 2018 list price: A321neo US$129.5m



(ends)







Undisclosed Customer Orders 10 A320neo Aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued July 18, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH --- A customer has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for 10 A320neo aircraft at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow.



Featuring the widest single aisle cabin in the sky, the efficient A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver more than 15 percent fuel and CO2 savings from day one and 20 percent by 2020 as well as 50 percent noise reduction. With more than 6,100 orders received from over 100 customers, the A320neo Family has captured some 60 percent of the market.



-- A320neo 2018 list price US$110.6



(ends)







Uganda Airlines Orders Two A330neo

(Source: Airbus; issued July 18, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH --- Uganda Airlines, the national carrier of Uganda, has signed a memorandum of understanding for two A330-800neo, the new version of the best-selling A330 widebody airliner, featuring new wings new Rolls-Royce’s latest-generation Trent 7000 engines, new systems and a new Airspace cabin interior.



The agreement was announced at Farnborough airshow by Ephraim Bagenda, CEO of Uganda Airlines and Eric Schulz, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.



Uganda Airlines plans to use the A330-800neos to build its international long-haul network with the aircraft offering cutting-edge technologies along with most efficient operations. The aircraft will feature a three-class cabin layout comprising 20 Business, 28 Premium Economy and 213 Economy seats.



“This agreement demonstrates our ambition for economic growth supported by a robust aviation industry. The A330-800neo combines low operating costs, long range flying capability and high levels of comfort. We are looking forward to launch operations and offer our customers best-in-class service”, said Ephraim Bagenda, CEO of Uganda Airlines.



“We are delighted to welcome Uganda Airlines among our A330neo customers, the A330neo will bring a range of benefits offering unrivalled efficiencies combined with the most modern cabin. We look forward to see the A330-800neo flying in the colours of Uganda”, said Eric Schulz, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.



-ends-

