Boeing, VietJet Sign Agreement for 100 737 MAX Airplanes

FARNBOROUGH, UK. --- Boeing and VietJet signed a Memorandum of Understanding today at the 2018 Farnborough International for an additional 100 737 MAX airplanes. The agreement, which includes 80 737 MAX 10s and 20 737 MAX 8s, is valued at more than $12.7 billion at current list prices.



The Vietnamese low-cost carrier will become the largest MAX 10 customer in Asia once the deal is completed. VietJet plans to leverage the added capacity of the MAX 10 to satisfy surging demand on high-dense domestic routes, as well as on popular destinations throughout Asia.



"We are excited to introduce Boeing's newest 737 MAX 10 into our rapidly growing fleet. These new airplanes will fit perfectly into our growth strategy, providing the efficiency and range for VietJet to expand its route network and offer more international destinations for our customers and expand alliances across Asia Pacific, the fastest growing aviation market in the world," said Madam Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, President and CEO of VietJet.



As part of the agreement, Boeing would partner with VietJet to enhance technical and engineering expertise and the training of pilots and technicians in Vietnam, helping to further develop the commercial aviation ecosystem in the growing country. Boeing will also support VietJet in improving management capabilities at the airline and in the country.



VietJet is Vietnam's first privately-owned airline and is also the first low-cost carrier in the country. The airline is in the midst of bolstering its world-class fleet with highly efficient and capable airplanes that will allow for expansion of its regional network.



In 2016, VietJet finalized an order for 100 high-capacity 737 MAX 8 airplanes, which set the mark for the largest-ever single commercial airplane purchase in Vietnam aviation.



"We are honored to deepen our strong partnership with VietJet as they become our newest 737 MAX 10 customer. Today's agreement for a repeat order from VietJet validates the best-in-class capabilities of the 737 MAX family of airplanes," said Kevin McAllister, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "With this agreement, we take another major step in growing our partnership with VietJet, one that continues to contribute to the trade relationship between Vietnam and the United States. This agreement also grows Boeing's presence and partnerships across Asia Pacific, developing win-win partnerships in a region with tremendous development potential."



The deal will be reflected on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website once it is finalized.



The 737 MAX family achieves superior fuel efficiency and range through the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, and other improvements. The jet also features the signature Boeing Sky Interior and large flight deck displays.



The 737 MAX 10 is the largest variant in the family. At 43.8 m (143 ft 8 in) long, the airplane can seat a maximum of 230 passengers and offer airlines the lowest seat-mile cost ever in a single-aisle aircraft. The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating nearly 4,700 orders from more than 100 customers worldwide.



Boeing Signs Commitments for 40 High-Capacity 737 MAX 8s, 53 MAX 8 Airplanes

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom --- Boeing and four customers have signed commitments for a total of 93 737 MAX airplanes, including a carrier that has committed to 40 of the high-capacity version of the MAX 8 airplane. The commitments, valued at nearly $11 billion at current list prices, were announced at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow.



The agreements will be reflected on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website when they have been finalized. The four unidentified customers hail from the airline and airplane leasing industries.



"Today's announcement is yet more proof of the strong demand that we continue to see around the world for the 737 MAX airplane family," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for The Boeing Company. "The best-in-class capabilities of the 737 MAX - its superior efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort – are driving the long-term success of this popular program."



The 737 MAX family is designed to offer customers exceptional performance, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range to open up new destinations in the single-aisle market. The MAX family provides operators a 14-percent improvement over today's most efficient single-aisle airplanes. The high-capacity MAX 8 variant, which can accommodate 200 seats, offers up to a 20-percent fuel efficiency improvement per seat.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating nearly 4,700 orders from more than 100 customers worldwide. Projections show both numbers will continue to grow significantly.



According to the Boeing 2018 Commercial Market Outlook released this week, airlines will need 31,360 new single-aisle airplanes, such as the 737 MAX, over the next 20 years. That represents a 6-percent increase over last year's forecast. Analysts say the demand is fueled by the success of low-cost carriers and a big requirement for single-aisle jets for growth and replacement.



The 737 MAX incorporates the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays and other features to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



