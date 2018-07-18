Exclusive: U.S. Offers India Armed Version of Guardian Drone – Sources (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published July 18, 2018)

By Mike Stone

FARNBOROUGH, England --- The United States has offered India the armed version of Guardian drones that were originally authorized for sale as unarmed for surveillance purposes, a senior U.S. official and an industry source told Reuters.If the deal comes to fruition, it would be the first time Washington has sold a large armed drone to a country outside the NATO alliance.It would also be the first high-tech unmanned aircraft in the region, where tensions between India and Pakistan run high.In April, President Donald Trump’s administration rolled out a long-awaited overhaul of U.S. arms export policy aimed at expanding sales to allies, saying it would bolster the American defense industry and create jobs at home.The plan included a new drone export policy that allowed lethal drones that can fire missiles, and surveillance drones of all sizes, to be more widely available to allies. (end of excerpt)-ends-