Contract for Total Braking System from AIDC, Taiwan

(Source: Meggitt PLC; issued July 19, 2018)

Meggitt PLC, a leading international company specialising in high performance components and sub-systems for the aerospace, defence and energy markets, has secured a multi-million dollar contract for an advanced wheel and digital braking system from the Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC).



Meggitt is proud to continue our 49 years relationship with AIDC headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan. Our braking products are installed on both the existing AT-3 advanced jet trainer and the IDF fighter aircraft. AIDC has chosen Meggitt to supply advanced main wheels, high performance carbon brakes and brake control system.



With this contract award, AIDC has recognised our expertise in integrating high performance carbon braking systems during an accelerated aircraft development schedule. In addition, we are providing a field proven braking system with reduced maintenance and operating costs plus high safety requirements for critical pilot training.



