France Expands on Successful Partnership with Heckler & Koch

(Source: Heckler & Koch; issued July 19, 2018)

The French Direction Générale de l'Armement (DGA) has awarded on the 17th of July 2018 to the consortium Heckler & Koch France SAS / Aimpoint AB an important contract for the supply of red dot sights for the new HK416 F French assault rifle.



The contract covers the supply of up to 120,000 CompM5 sights over a period of six years. The CompM5 sight is the latest offering of the originator and worldwide leader in reflex sighting technology Aimpoint AB. Compact, lightweight and rugged, it will further increase the capabilities of the French soldier equipped with the new HK416 F assault rifle.



