Saab Announces Participation in Dartec Aviation Research Consortium

(Source: Saab; issued July 19, 2018)

Saab welcomes the launch of a White Paper by the Digital Aviation Research & Technology Centre (DARTeC) and announces Saab’s involvement in the Centre’s research.



The launch by DARTeC on July 17, 2018, of a White Paper titled “Addressing the digital aviation challenge” announced the five primary research challenges that the Centre will tackle when it opens in early 2020. The White Paper is welcomed by Saab who are also formally announcing the company’s involvement in DARTeC. The Centre is located at Cranfield University, one of Europe’s leading aerospace research universities, the centre’s research projects.



The new Digital Aviation Research & Technology Centre’s (DARTeC) aspiration is to be a world-class centre for the development of cross-sector digital integration solutions. DARTeC is funded by a consortium of leading aerospace and aviation companies and Research England, as a £67m investment for state of the art facilities.



Saab is an innovation-driven company and sees working with universities as being at the core of the company. The participation in DARTeC is an opportunity for the company to show its commitment to the UK’s thriving research market. Collaborating with DARTec offers Saab a chance to develop interesting research opportunities both for the UK home market as well as a base to export new products and solutions abroad.



“Saab prides ourselves in developing the leading edge technologies of the future as evidenced by our consistent investment in research and development. Our involvement in DARTeC is the latest demonstration of our commitment to R&D,” said Pontus de Laval, Chief Technology Officer.



“The ongoing working relationship between Cranfield University, DARTeC and Saab has already shown itself to be productive and valuable to our innovation research. Having Saab on board DARTeC will play an important role in the centre’s future projects,” said Baroness Young, Chancellor of Cranfield University.



“With the possibilities being opened up by advances in technology, aviation is destined to reach new levels in both scope and volume,” said Jenny Gardner, Project Director UK Innovation Centre. “Saab’s partnership with DARTeC offers a brilliant international platform for developing our air traffic management infrastructure as well as leading edge technologies for the future of flying.”





