Rosoboronexport: Support from the Russian Foreign Ministry Helps Promote Russian Products in the Global Market

(Source: Rostec; issued July 19, 2018)

MOSCOW, Russia --- The Director General of JSC Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) is participating in the conference of Russian ambassadors and permanent representatives taking place on July 19-20 on the premises of the Russian Foreign Ministry.



The conference is attended by representatives of the Russian Presidential Executive Office and the Government, the heads of the two houses of the Federal Assembly (Parliament), ministries and agencies involved in the implementation of Russia's foreign policy, subordinate and voluntary organizations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as veteran diplomats.



“Today, Rosoboronexport carries out military-technical cooperation with more than 100 foreign countries, and the role of the Russian Foreign Ministry in establishing and strengthening our relations with partners cannot be overestimated. Thanks largely to support from diplomats, we have made a breakthrough to the markets in Latin America and the Middle East in the past decade, and now we are successfully returning to sub-Saharan Africa,” said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport.



Rosoboronexport is working closely with dedicated units of the Russian Foreign Ministry in the implementation of Russia’s state policy in the field of military-technical cooperation in virtually all regions of the world. In addition, Russian diplomats provide support to Rosoboronexport employees at more than 50 Rostec’s representative offices abroad. Russia’s ambassadors are involved in the promotion of military products in regional markets, marketing efforts and assist in fulfilling contracts with foreign customers.



The official status of exclusive state-controlled special exporter provides Rosoboronexport with unique opportunities to expand long-term mutually beneficial cooperation with foreign partners, strengthen Russia's leading positions in the world arms market. Rosoboronexport always receives the necessary diplomatic support from the Russian Foreign Ministry in implementing large-scale projects aimed to enhance the defense capabilities of partner countries. This contributes to creating a climate of cooperation and good neighbourly relations with other countries.



“In a dynamic and changing industrial and political landscape, our joint task set by the nation’s leadership is to enhance the impact of economic diplomacy efforts, actually help domestic businesses promote advanced Russian developments abroad, and bring high-tech products to regional and global markets. I am sure that together we are able to accomplish it,” added Alexander Mikheev.



