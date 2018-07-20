Deliveries Pave Way for Fighters

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued July 20, 2018)

Support equipment critical to successful F-35A Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) operations in Australia has started appearing at RAAF Base Williamtown as the countdown to the arrival of our first two aircraft gains pace.



The first of eight scheduled sea freight drops of fully deployable JSF support equipment was delivered on May 14 and, by July 2, about 390 articles had arrived.



The Service Support Equipment Lead in the JSF Division, Flight Lieutenant Jonathan Anderson, said the deliveries were part of No. 3 Squadron’s air vehicle support equipment list.



“The deliveries included air-conditioning, hydraulic and power carts, engine trailers, adapters, alignment tools and test equipment. Later deliveries will include toolkits and propulsion support equipment,” Flight Lieutenant Anderson said.



Transporting the equipment to Australia is a truly international effort involving members across the US F-35 enterprise, including the F-35 Joint Program Office, US Navy and prime contractors Lockheed Martin and Pratt & Whitney.



To enable the equipment to be shipped to Australia, they are being supported by other US contractors and international freight forwarders, along with members of the JSF Division, Air Combat Transition Office, Supply Chain Branch and the Australian Embassy in Washington D.C.



“This support equipment will ensure Air Force is able to maintain an ongoing F-35A capability in Australia through organic operational repair,” Flight Lieutenant Anderson said.



Australia’s first two F-35A aircraft are scheduled to arrive at their permanent base at Williamtown in December.



