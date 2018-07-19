Northrop Grumman Delivers BACN-Equipped Global Hawk to Air Force

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued July 19, 2018)

The Northrop Grumman EQ-4B Global Hawk autonomous aircraft converted to carry the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) has now been delivered to the U.S. Air Force. (NGC photo)

SAN DIEGO --– Earlier this year, Northrop Grumman Corporation delivered a Global Hawk autonomous aircraft carrying the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) to the U.S. Air Force fleet. BACN -- also developed by Northrop Grumman -- is a high-altitude, airborne gateway that translates and distributes voice communications, and other battlespace information from numerous sources.



BACN bridges the gaps between those systems and extends communications among disparate users and networks to provide improved situational awareness.



BACN has completed more than 10,000 combat missions connecting warfighters in the air and on the ground.





