Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 19, 2018)

The Boeing Co., Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $181,253,232 firm-fixed-price contract for procurement of up to 156 Multi-Year II Block I configured CH-47F Chinook helicopters.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2022.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-18-D-0082).



