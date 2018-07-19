Air Force Formalizes Air Force One Replacement Deal with Contract to Boeing

(Source: US Air Force; issued July 19, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The U.S. Air Force awarded a contract to The Boeing Company to design, modify, test, certify and deliver two presidential, mission-ready aircraft by 2024.



This contract action formalizes President Trump’s agreement reached with Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing chairman, president, and CEO, Feb. 20, 2018. This sets $3.9 billion as the price for the two completed Air Force One replacement aircraft, saving the taxpayers over $1.4 billion.



This contract modification is firm fixed-price and contains over-and-above provisions to address both presidential quality items, or additional test effort induced by the government above the planned program baseline.



The Air Force looks forward to partnering with Boeing on the VC-25B program to deliver the next Air Force One fleet by 2024



-ends-

