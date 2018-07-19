GE Aviation and its Joint Venture CFM Receive $22B in Orders/Commitments at Farnborough Air Show

(Source: GE Aviation; issued July 19, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, UK –-- GE Aviation and its joint CFM International, a 50/50 company of GE and Safran Aircraft Engines, received more than $22 billion (USD) in orders and commitments for its jet engines, services, avionics and digital offerings at the 2018 Farnborough Air Show in London this week.



Engine orders and commitments included more than 850 LEAP and CFM56 engines, 250 CF34 engines, close to 100 GE90-115B engines and almost 50 GEnx engines.



Highlights from the show are:



--Air Lease Corporation selected CFM International’s LEAP-1A engine to power 34 previously announced Airbus A321neo aircraft and finalized an order for 85 LEAP-1B powered Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The engine order is valued at more than $3.3 billion (USD) list price.



--Volga-Dnepr Group and CargoLogicHolding, signed a Letter of Intent for 29 GE90-115B-powered Boeing 777 Freighters and five GEnx-2B-powered Boeing 747-8 Freighters. The engine order is valued at more than $2.5 billion (USD) list price.



--Aeromexico signed a 12-year Rate Per Flight Hour agreement with CFM Services to support a minimum of 128 LEAP-1B engines that power its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 airplanes. The agreement is valued at $2.3 billion (USD) over the life of the agreement.



--Republic Airlines ordered 100 CF34-8E-powered Embraer E170/175 regional jets. The engines are valued at more than $1.4 billion (USD) list price.



--Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG) today announced an order for LEAP-1B engines to power 20 additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and LEAP-1A engines to power 10 firm Airbus A320neo family aircraft. Firm engine orders are valued U.S. $800 million (USD) list price.



--GE Aviation and Microsoft announced they are joining forces to accelerate digital transformation of Aviation, aimed at delivering more robust solutions for the industry.



--GE Aviation and Teradata announced that GE Aviation will become the exclusive provider of Teradata products and services for commercial aviation markets, providing the world’s biggest airlines with a single, comprehensive framework that combines high-performance analytics in the cloud from Teradata with edge-connectivity services from GE Aviation.



--Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), the global leader in regional aircraft leasing, and GE Aviation signed a memorandum of understanding for a ten-year TrueChoiceTM Flight Hour agreement for its CF34-10E engines fleet. Under the agreement, NAC will offer GE Aviation-provided maintenance, repair and overhaul services to its CF34-10E lessees.





GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE is a world-leading provider of jet and turboprop engines, components, integrated digital, avionics, electrical power and mechanical systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft. GE Aviation has a global service network to support these offerings and is part of the world’s Digital Industrial Company with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive.



(ends)

CFM Logs $15.7 Billion in Orders at 2018 Farnborough Airshow

(Source: CFM International; issued July 19, 2018)

FARNBOROUGH, England --- CFM International announced orders and commitments for just over 858 LEAP and CFM56 engines at the 2018 Farnborough Airshow, in addition to long-term services agreements, at a total value of $15.7 billion U.S. list price.



"It has been a great year so far for CFM," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "We just delivered the 1,000th LEAP engine, the fleet has logged more than 1.5 million flight hours, and we have the highest daily utilization in this thrust class. That means our customers have the flexibility to operate their assets when they want, where they want, as often as they want. Our customers and their operations are always at the forefront of everything we do, and we could not be more honored by the confidence they continue to show in our products and services."



A recap of the week's activities – all values are $ U.S. at list price:



--Air Lease Corporation LEAP-1A & LEAP-1B engines: $3,300 million

--VietJet LEAP-1B engines: $2,900 million

--Aeromexico LEAP-1B RPFH: $2,300 million

--Jet Airways LEAP-1B engines: $2,200 million

--Jackson Square Aviation LEAP-1B engines: $870 million

--Aviation Capital Group LEAP-1A & LEAP-1B engines: $848 million

--Goshawk LEAP-1B engines: $580 million

--CALC CFM56-5B & LEAP-1A engines: $550 million

--Loong Air CFM56-5B & LEAP-1A RPFH: $500 million

--Gol LEAP-1B engines: $435 million

--Hongtu Airlines CFM56-5B engines & RPFH*: $408 million

--Vistara LEAP-1A engines: $375 million

--STARLUX LEAP-1A engines & RPFH: $220 million

--Comair LEAP-1B RPFH: $160 million

--TAROM LEAP-1B engines: $145 million

--Seacons Trading LEAP-1B engines: $29 million





CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines. The LEAP engine has experienced the fastest order ramp up in commercial aviation history.



-ends-